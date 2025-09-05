Cornielle Delivers Dominant Start, Shuckers Fall to Blue Wahoos

Published on September 4, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers pitcher Alexander Cornielle

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers (68-61, 26-34) fell to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (64-65, 30-30), 2-0, at Keesler Federal Park on Thursday night. Despite the loss, Shuckers starter Alexander Cornielle delivered his best start of the second half, striking out eight over six shutout innings and retiring the first 10 batters he faced.

Both runs came home for Pensacola on one swing in the eighth inning, a two-out, two-run double from Payton Green into right-center. The Shuckers pitching staff limited the Blue Wahoos to 1-for-9 with a runner in scoring position and stranded 10 runners. Gabe Bierman (1-2) earned the win while Jesús Broca (0-1) took the loss. Nigel Belgrave earned his fifth save of the year over two perfect innings.

The series continues on Friday at Keesler Federal Park with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Jaron DeBerry (2-0, 1.61) is scheduled to start for the Shuckers against Will Schomberg (0-1, 3.38) for the Blue Wahoos. It's the final Fireworks Friday of the season, presented by Waste Pro. Fans can also join the Shuckers as they pay thanks to the men and women who serve at Keesler Air Force Base during Keesler Appreciation Night. The Shuckers will wear their alternate camo jerseys. It's also Friday Night Flight by Yuengling Flight. Fans can pick up a passport at any of our 9 participating locations throughout Keesler Federal Park and grab a $6 Yuengling or Yuengling Flight (one per stop). Fans can get a stamp at each stop and after 5 stamps, they can claim their free embossed Shuckers souvenir cup.. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership and a 2025 Shuckers Playoff Ticket package, including tickets for all playoff games potentially held at Keesler Federal Park this season. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

