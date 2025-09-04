Exposito's Big Night Powers Columbus Past Montgomery

Published on September 4, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

COLUMBUS, Ga., - A four-RBI game for E.J. Exposito pushed the Columbus Clingstones (30-29, 56-69) past the Montgomery Biscuits (34-25, 72-56) in a 6-4 win for Columbus on Wednesday night at Synovus Park.

Decisive Plays: A first inning sacrifice fly by Exposito gave Columbus a 1-0 lead. The score held until Montgomery broke out four four runs in the fourth, highlighted by.a two-run home run from Gregory Barrios. Columbus responded with a run in the fourth inning on a sacrifice fly from Ambioris Tavarez and then tied the game with a two-run home run (5) from Exposito in the fifth inning. Columbus went ahead 6-4 an inning later on a fielding error by Biscuits' first baseman Cooper Kinney and another sacrifice fly from Exposito.

Key Contributors: Exposito (1-for-3, HR, 4 RBI) led Columbus on offense while Tavarez and Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. each recorded RBIs. Tyler LaPorte, Ryan Bourassa, and Blane Abeyta (S, 5) combined for 4.0 scoreless innings of relief. For Montgomery, Barrios (1-for-2, HR, 2 RBI) delivered his first career Double-A home run while Brock Jones (1-for-2, 3 SB) had a three-steal game.

Notable: Exposito tallied his sixth career game with at least four RBIs and first since a five-RBI game on July 27 vs. Chattanooga. Since August 1, Abeyta has gone 1-0 with a 1.17 ERA (2 ER in 15.1 IP), 3 BB, 18 SO and 3 saves (3-for-3). The game featured 17 walks, tied for the fourth-most in a Southern League game this year.

Next Game (Thursday, September 4): Columbus vs. Montgomery, 7:05 pm ET at Synovus Park. RHP Ian Mejia (12-2, 2.41 ERA) will start for Columbus opposed by RHP T.J. Nichols (3-0, 1.44 ERA) for Montgomery. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM.







