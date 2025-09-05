Trash Pandas Stifled in Knoxville on Thursday Night

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - Mother Nature tried to interfere with Thursday night's contest, but despite a soggy field from daylong rain, the Rocket City Trash Pandas (20-40, 44-84) were blanked on just one hit in a 3-0 loss to the Knoxville Smokies (30-29, 62-65) at Covenant Health Park. Pedro Ramirez powered the Smokies' offense, going a perfect 5-for-5 with three doubles in their second straight win over Rocket City.

Trash Pandas starter George Klassen (L, 4-12) battled through 5.0 innings, allowing two runs on eight hits while striking out seven and walking two in his 22nd start of the season. Knoxville jumped in front in the first when Carter Trice drew a leadoff walk and scored two batters later on Ramirez's first RBI double. In the fifth, Ramirez doubled again to spark the frame before scoring on Jordan Nwogu's RBI single for a 2-0 lead.

Rocket City struggled to solve Smokies starter Connor Schultz (W, 1-0), who dazzled in just his second Double-A outing. The 26-year-old retired the first 11 batters he faced before issuing a two-out walk to Oscar Colás in the fourth. He walked one more in the fifth but didn't allow a hit until Colás blooped a single to shallow center in the seventh. That proved the Trash Pandas' best scoring chance, but they finished 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position. Schultz tossed 7.0 shutout innings, striking out eight while yielding just one hit and two walks.

Knoxville added insurance in the seventh when Ramirez doubled for the third time and collected his fourth hit, followed by a Corey Joyce single and a BJ Murray Jr. walk to load the bases. Reliever Jake Smith struck out two in a row, but walked Ethan Hearn to force in the Smokies' third run. Despite Ramirez's big night, Knoxville stranded 12 runners and finished 4-for-18 with men in scoring position.

For Rocket City, Nick Jones closed the seventh and added a clean eighth for 1.1 scoreless innings. Knoxville's bullpen combo of Zac Leigh (H, 9) and Tyler Santana (S, 4) sealed the final two frames to hand the Trash Pandas their 13th shutout loss of the season.

The Trash Pandas and Smokies meet again on Thursday night at Covenant Health Park for game three of the six-game series. LHP Sam Aldegheri (8-8, 3.78) gets the ball for Rocket City opposite RHP Grant Kipp (6-7, 4.23). Fans can watch on Bally Sports Live, MiLB.tv, or listen on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 HD-2.

The Trash Pandas' final homestand of the season runs September 9-14 at Toyota Field against the Chattanooga Lookouts.

