Biscuits Blow Lead, Then Rally for Dramatic 10-Inning Win
Published on September 4, 2025 under Southern League (SL)
Montgomery Biscuits News Release
COLUMBUS, GA - The Montgomery Biscuits (73-56, 35-25) blew a four-run lead in the ninth before rallying for six runs in the 10th in a 10-4 win over the Columbus Clingstones (56-70, 30-30) on Thursday night at Synovus Park.
The Biscuits dominated the game until the bottom of the ninth. After three scoreless innings from both clubs, Jadher Areinamo took advantage of an error on Cooper Kinney's double to score the first run of the game. Brayden Taylor singled in another to make it 2-0 in the fourth. Kinney finished with a triple and two doubles, and Taylor racked up four hits with two doubles.
TJ Nichols spun seven shutout innings with seven strikeouts in his third start of seven innings. The Biscuits added an insurance run on a Colton Ledbetter double in the seventh to make it 3-0. Nichols dropped to a 1.13 ERA (5 ER/32 IP) over his first five Double-A starts.
Ledbetter singled in another in the 10th to make it 4-0. Down to their last strike, Columbus rallied for four straight runs in the bottom of the ninth. Cal Conley tied the game with a two-run triple.
After Montgomery narrowly escaped losing in the ninth, the club exploded for six runs in the 10th to rebuild the lead to 10-4. Kinney doubled to the right-field corner to start the frame, and the first six hitters reached safely.
Trevor Martin closed the game in the 10th to improve his record to 5-1.
The fourth game of the series is on Friday night at Synovus Park. Ty Johnson will make the start for Montgomery while Landon Harper is slated to start for Columbus. The first pitch is at 6:05pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.
