Late Lead Slips Away in Walk-Off Loss to Smokies

Published on September 4, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - After a weather delay of just over two hours, the Rocket City Trash Pandas (20-39, 44-83) suffered a heartbreaking 5-4 walk-off loss in extras to the Knoxville Smokies (29-29, 61-65) on Wednesday night, despite holding 1-0 and 4-1 leads.

The first pitch didn't come until 9:02 pm ET, and per league rules, any game starting after 9:00 pm is shortened to seven innings. Trash Pandas starter Joel Hurtado had to wait out the delay after warming up twice, but once he finally got the ball, he was sharp. The 24-year-old tossed 2.1 hitless innings on 48 pitches, striking out two and walking two in his third start since returning to the rotation.

Rocket City grabbed the early lead in the second inning for the second straight night. Matt Coutney opened the frame with a triple down the right-field line. After two quick outs, Arol Vera was hit by a pitch to put runners at the corners, and David Mershon delivered a clutch RBI single to bring home Coutney for a 1-0 lead.

The bullpen took over from there. Roman Phansalkar recorded the final two outs of the third, allowing one hit. Bryce Osmond followed with 3.0 scoreless innings, working around three walks while striking out two.

Sam Ryan (L, 1-4) entered in the seventh to close it out, but Knoxville rallied. A single and a walk set up Brett Bateman, who tied the game with a run-scoring hit, forcing extras.

The Trash Pandas quickly answered in the top of the eighth. Mershon drew a walk, and after an out, Oscar Colás crushed a two-run triple into the left-center gap for a 3-1 lead. After a Nicholson walk, Korey Holland added a sacrifice fly to score Colás and make it 4-1, though Nicholson was thrown out trying to advance to third.

Ryan returned in the bottom half but ran into trouble, allowing two singles and a walk to load the bases. Jefferson Rojas lifted a sacrifice fly to cut the deficit to one, and after Ryan's third walk of the inning re-loaded the bases, Dylan Phillips entered. Phillips walked Jordan Nwogu to force in the tying run, then surrendered an Ethan Hearn walk-off single that sealed Knoxville's 5-4 comeback win.

The Trash Pandas ended up walking nine batters throughout Wednesday's game. Colás led the offense, finishing 2-for-4 with his third triple and two more RBIs, running his season total to 42.

The Trash Pandas and Smokies meet again on Thursday night at Covenant Health Park for game three of the six-game series. RHP George Klassen (4-11, 5.86) gets the ball for Rocket City opposite RHP Connor Schultz (0-0, 0.00). Fans can watch on Bally Sports Live, MiLB.tv, or listen on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 HD-2.

The Trash Pandas' final homestand of the season runs September 9-14 at Toyota Field against the Chattanooga Lookouts.

