Barons Shut out Lookouts 8-0

Published on September 4, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







The Birmingham Barons shutout the Chattanooga Lookouts 8-0 before 2,018 at AT&T Field on Wednesday night. This was the Barons' 15th shutout of the season, along with a big night by outfielder DJ Gladney seventh home run of the season.

Recent call-up Lucas Gordon (2-0, 0.00) gets the win and pitched five innings, giving up only two hits, no runs, and three walks, with four strikeouts. Gordon came up in June and pitched six shutout innings with nine strikeouts on June 20. Caleb Freeman pitched the sixth and seventh innings, giving up only two walks while striking out one. Adyson Coffey pitched the eighth inning, striking out two batters. Eric Adler closed out the ninth inning with a strikeout.

The Barons scored at the top of the first inning when Rikuu Nishida walked and Wilfred Veras singled, scoring Nishida, and the Barons took a 1-0 lead. In the top of the fourth inning, Ryan Galanie walked with two outs, and Gladney hit a home run over the right field fence, and the Barons took a 3-0 lead.

In the top of the sixth inning, Jacob Burke singled on a line drive to left field, scoring Gladney, and the Barons led 4-0. In the top of the eighth inning, the Barons scored four more runs. With the bases loaded, William Bergolla walked and scored Gladney. Sam Antonacci tripled on a line drive to center field, scoring Calvin Harris, Nishida, and Bergolla on the play. The Barons led 8-0.

For the Barons, Gladney had three hits, two RBI, and three runs scored. Nishida had one hit, three walks, and scored two runs. Bergolla had a hit, an RBI, a run scored, a walk, and his 37th stolen base of the season.

With the win, the Barons' magic number drops to two for the second-half playoffs spot after the win in Chattanooga tonight.







Southern League Stories from September 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.