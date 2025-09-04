Pensacola Blue Wahoos Announce 2026 Home Schedule

PENSACOLA, FL - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos announced the home schedule for their upcoming 2026 season on Thursday, featuring 69 total games against every opponent in the Southern League.

The Blue Wahoos will begin their 14th season in Pensacola on Friday, April 3 when they welcome the Montgomery Biscuits, Double-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, to Admiral Fetterman Field at Blue Wahoos Stadium. It marks the first of 15 games between the Biscuits and Blue Wahoos in Pensacola.

All seven Southern League teams will make at least one visit to Blue Wahoos Stadium, with Rocket City (5/5-5/10), Chattanooga (6/2-6/7) and Birmingham (6/16-6/21) making one trip each. In addition to Montgomery, Biloxi (12 games), Columbus (12 games) and Knoxville (12 games) will be Pensacola's most frequent opponents.

The Blue Wahoos will be home for Easter weekend (April 3-5), Mother's Day weekend (May 8-10), Memorial Day weekend (May 22-24), Juneteenth, and Father's Day weekend (June 19-21). The Blue Wahoos will also play on the road during the week of the Fourth of July, allowing Blue Wahoos Stadium to host a community event.

A complete home schedule is below. Road games, start times and promotions for the complete 138-game schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.

Friday, April 3 - Sunday, April 5 vs. Montgomery Biscuits (TB)

Tuesday, April 14 - Sunday, April 19 vs. Knoxville Smokies (CHC)

Tuesday, April 28 - Sunday, May 3 vs. Biloxi Shuckers (MIL)

Tuesday, May 5 - Sunday, May 10 vs. Rocket City Trash Pandas (LAA)

Tuesday, May 19 - Sunday, May 24 vs. Columbus Clingstones (ATL)

Tuesday, June 2 - Sunday, June 7 vs. Chattanooga Lookouts (CIN)

Tuesday, June 16 - Sunday, June 21 vs. Birmingham Barons (CWS)

Tuesday, July 7 - Thursday, July 12 vs. Montgomery Biscuits (TB)

Tuesday, July 21 - Sunday, July 26 vs. Columbus Clingstones (ATL)

Tuesday, August 4 - Sunday, August 9 vs. Montgomery Biscuits (TB)

Tuesday, August 18 - Sunday, August 23 vs. Knoxville Smokies (CHC)

Tuesday, September 8 - Sunday, September 13 vs. Biloxi Shuckers (MIL)

Season ticket members will receive first priority to secure their seats for the 2026 season. For ticket information, visit bluewahoos.com or call the box office at (850) 934-8444.

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos are the Double-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins. Founded in 2012, they have won Southern League Championships in 2017 and 2022. Their mission is to create memorable experiences, and to make Pensacola the best place to live in the world.







