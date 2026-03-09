Division III National Champion Wisconsin-Whitewater Headlines Blue Wahoos Classic College Baseball Tournament

Published on March 9, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

PENSACOLA, FL - The seventh annual Blue Wahoos Classic, featuring Division III college baseball programs from across the country, returns to Pensacola March 10-18 with the defending national champion University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Warhawks leading an impressive roster of schools from across the country.

21 varsity games will be played across nine days, featuring Wisconsin-Whitewater, Grinnell, Nebraska Wesleyan, Edgewood, Carroll, Concordia Wisconsin, Trinity (CT) and Sewanee joining in the experience. Additional JV games, scrimmages and practices will take place throughout the tournament.

With eight total programs, approximately 300 student-athletes and 1,500 visiting family members, the Blue Wahoos Challenge provides a showcase for players and gives out-of-town guests an opportunity to experience Pensacola.

"Wisconsin-Whitewater's annual trip to Pensacola is a highlight of our year," said Blue Wahoos owner and Whitewater graduate Quint Studer. "For many of our guests arriving from across the country, it's their first time visiting our city. We get a chance to utilize Blue Wahoos Stadium as a community gathering place, and get to show off what makes Pensacola the greatest place to live in the world."

A complete schedule of varsity games is below. Times, dates and opponents are subject to change.

March 10: Wisconsin-Whitewater vs. Nebraska Wesleyan (10 a.m.), Grinnell vs. Carroll (1 p.m.)

March 11: Grinnell vs. Wisconsin-Whitewater (10 a.m.), Nebraska Wesleyan vs. Sewanee (4 p.m.), Carroll vs. Edgewood (7 p.m.)

March 12: Wisconsin-Whitewater vs. Sewanee (10 a.m.), Carroll vs. Nebraska Wesleyan (1 p.m.), Grinnell vs. Concordia Wisconsin (7 p.m.)

March 13 (all games at John Melvin Christian College in Pace, FL): Wisconsin-Whitewater vs. Nebraska Wesleyan (10 a.m.), Nebraska Wesleyan vs. Concordia Wisconsin (1 p.m.), Grinnell vs. Edgewood (4 p.m.)

March 14: Edgewood vs. Trinity (10 a.m.), Nebraska Wesleyan vs. Carroll (1 p.m.), Concordia Wisconsin vs. Grinnell (4 p.m.)

March 15: Wisconsin-Whitewater vs. Carroll (10 a.m.), Concordia Wisconsin vs. Trinity (4 p.m.), Edgewood vs. Nebraska Wesleyan (7 p.m.)

March 16: Edgewood vs. Wisconsin-Whitewater (11 a.m.), Trinity vs. Grinnell (4 p.m.)

March 17: Edgewood vs. Trinity (10 a.m.)

March 18: Trinity vs. Wisconsin-Whitewater (9 a.m.)

Tickets to the Blue Wahoos Challenge can be purchased in the form of day passes at bluewahoos.com through the "upcoming events" page.

The Blue Wahoos begin their 2026 Southern League season at home against the Montgomery Biscuits on Friday, April 3. For ticket information, visit bluewahoos.com or call the box office at (850) 934-8444.

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos are the Double-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins. Founded in 2012, they have won Southern League Championships in 2017 and 2022. Their mission is to create memorable experiences.







