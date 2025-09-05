Green's Dramatic Double Gives Wahoos One-Hitter Win

Published on September 4, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

BILOXI, Miss. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos turned in a dominant pitching performance on Thursday night, and got just enough offense for a 2-0 victory over the Biloxi Shuckers.

Payton Green broke a scoreless tie with a two-out, two-run double in the eighth inning, and Jake Brooks, Gabe Bierman and Nigel Belgrave combined for a one-hit shutout as the Blue Wahoos kept their playoff hopes alive.

Brooks fanned five batters over 5.0 scoreless innings, with only a fifth-inning Zavier Warren double keeping the Blue Wahoos from a combined no-hitter. Bierman (W, 1-2) worked a pair of perfect frames to earn his first Double-A win, and Belgrave (S, 5) protected the late lead with a six-out save.

After failing to capitalize on opportunities against Shuckers starter Alexander Cornielle and leaving two runners in scoring position against reliever Raúl Alcantara in the seventh, the Blue Wahoos finally broke through in the eighth. With two outs, Dub Gleed drew a walk against Jesús Broca (L, 0-1) and advanced to second on a single from Mark Coley II. Green slashed a double to right-center, scoring both runners to put Pensacola ahead 2-0.

Belgrave retired the final six batters to complete the second Blue Wahoos one-hitter of the season, and their 14th in team history. Jacob Miller, Belgrave and Justin King also combined for a one-hitter in a 6-0 win at Rocket City on June 10.

With the win, the Blue Wahoos kept pace with first-place Montgomery in the second half South Division standings, trailing by 5.0 games with 9 to play in the regular season.

