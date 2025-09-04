Burke Named Southern League Player of the Month for August

Published on September 4, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - Minor League Baseball announced today that Biloxi Shuckers first baseman Blake Burke has been named the Southern League Player of the Month for August. It marks Burke's first award of any kind in Minor League Baseball and the second Southern League monthly award won by a Shuckers player this season.

Burke recorded a .313/.378/.586 slash line and led the league in home runs (7), RBI (23), total bases (58), slugging percentage (.586) and OPS (.964). He finished third in hits (31) and sixth in average (.313). Burke finished August with the third-most RBI (23) and the sixth-most home runs (7) in a month in Shuckers franchise history (since 2015). He recorded nine multi-hit games and hit safely in 10 straight games from August 9-20. His two-homer game on August 24 against Chattanooga was the first of his professional career and set a career-high with five RBI.

