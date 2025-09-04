Lara Reaches 40 Stolen Base Mark, Shuckers Reel in Wahoos with 5-2 Win

Published on September 4, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers center fielder Luis Lara

BILOXI, MS - Luis Lara became the fourth player in franchise history to reach 40 stolen bases in a season, and the Biloxi Shuckers (68-60, 26-33) reached 40 home wins in a season for the first time since 2019 in a 5-2 victory over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (63-65, 29-30) at Keesler Federal Park on Wednesday night. The Shuckers reached base 21 times with 10 hits, eight walks and were hit by a pitch three times in their 31st comeback win of the season.

Pensacola took a 2-0 lead in the second on a fielding error that allowed Connor Caskenette to score and an RBI single from Dub Gleed. The Shuckers then tied the game in the fifth with back-to-back RBI singles from Mike Boeve and Matthew Wood. In the bottom of the sixth inning, the Shuckers took a 3-2 lead on a bases-loaded RBI walk to Brock Wilken, scoring Blake Burke. The Shuckers extended the lead to 5-2 with an RBI single from Luis Lara in the seventh and an RBI single from Matthew Wood in the eighth. Brett Wichrowski (3-6) earned the win for the Shuckers after six innings while Colby Martin (1-1) took the loss. Out of the bullpen, Mark Manfredi earned his seventh hold of the season with two scoreless innings and Travis MacGregor earned his second save of the season with the Shuckers after a hitless ninth inning.

At the plate, Luis Lara (2-for-3), Brock Wilken (2-for-2) and Matthew Wood (2-for-4) each recorded multiple hits. Lara also recorded his 40th stolen base of the season in the sixth inning, becoming the 14th Southern League player since 2005, and the first since 2023, to record 40+ stolen bases and 30+ extra-base hits in a single season.

The series continues on Thursday at Keesler Federal Park with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Alexander Cornielle (5-8, 4.08) is scheduled to start for the Shuckers against Jake Brooks (2-2, 5.72) for the Blue Wahoos.

