Warren's 10th Inning Double Lifts Shuckers to Extra-Innings Win

June 25, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers catcher Zavier Warren

(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: William McCutcheon) Biloxi Shuckers catcher Zavier Warren(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: William McCutcheon)

COLUMBUS, GA - A two-out, two-run double from Zavier Warren proved to be the difference in a 5-3 win for the Biloxi Shuckers (43-28) over the Columbus Clingstones (27-41) at Synovus Park on Wednesday night.

The Shuckers opened the scoring in the fourth when a two-run home run to right from Cooper Pratt, his fifth of the season, gave them a 2-0 lead. Drew Compton cut into the lead with a sacrifice fly to right in the fifth, scoring Kobe Kato from third. Later in the inning, Ethan Workinger smashed a two-run home run to left, his seventh of the season against the Shuckers, and made it 3-2.

The Shuckers clawed back in the sixth and tied the game on a solo home run from Ethan Murray, his sixth of the season. In 10 games since returning from the injured list, five of his 11 hits have gone for extra bases, including two home runs. Murray's six home runs tie his career-high, and taking just 34 games to reach the mark. The game remained tied until the 10th, when Zavier Warren lined a two-out, two-run double to the left-field wall, making it 5-3.

Mark Manfredi (3-0) earned the win and struck out four over two hitless innings, while Will Childers earned his seventh save of the season with a perfect 10th. Nate Peterson, who struck out a batter over two scoreless innings, combined with Childers and Manfredi for five shutout relief innings. Brian Moran (0-1) took the loss for the Clingstones.

Alexander Cornielle (3-2, 2.89) is slated to start for the Shuckers in game three of the series on Thursday against Blake Burkhalter (1-5, 3.43) for the Clingstones. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at Synovus Park. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 5:45 p.m.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2025 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

Images from this story







Southern League Stories from June 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.