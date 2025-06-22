Shuckers Record Most Wins in a Half Since 2015, Earn 5th Straight Home Series Win

Ethan Murray of the Biloxi Shuckers at bat

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers (42-27) earned their fifth consecutive home series win with a 3-2 win over the Knoxville Smokies (32-36) at Keesler Federal Park on Sunday night. With the win, the Shuckers earned their 42 nd win of the half, their most in any half since the first half of the 2015 season.

The Shuckers started the scoring in the second with an RBI double from Garrett Spain to right-center and extended the lead to 2-0 later in the inning with a sacrifice fly from Jeremy Vargas. In the fourth, Ethan Murray smashed a solo home run down the left field line, making it 3-0. In the eighth, the Smokies made it 3-2 with a sacrifice fly from Pablo Aliendo and an RBI groundout from Felix Stevens. In the ninth, Will Childers earned his sixth save of the season and stranded the tying run at third with a strikeout.

Zach Peek (1-0) earned the win after 2.0 perfect innings with two strikeouts, while Chris Kachmar (2-5) took the loss. Peek finished the series with 5.0 shutout innings and struck out five. Shuckers' starter Tate Kuehner worked 3.0 shutout innings with five strikeouts, lowering his ERA to 1.82 over his last eight starts. At the plate, Garrett Spain (2-for-3) recorded the Shuckers' only multi-hit performance.

After an off-day on Monday, the Shuckers will begin a nine-game road trip with a six-game series against the Columbus Clingstones at Synovus Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. on Tuesday at Synovus Park. Tyson Hardin (1-0, 3.00) is slated to start for the Shuckers against Ian Mejia (6-1, 2.29) for the Clingstones. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 5:45 p.m.

