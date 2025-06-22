Wahoos Take First Half Finale in Win over Biscuits

Pensacola, Fla. - An explosive fifth inning and a 3-RBI day from Cody Morissette propelled the Pensacola Blue Wahoos to a 6-3 victory on Sunday over the Montgomery Biscuits, ending the first half on a high note.

Morissette, who picked up two singles and scored a run to pair with his 3 RBIs, knocked in the winning run in the fifth to help put Pensacola back in the win column.

"[I was] just trying to execute the situation and get the job done to get a win today," Morissette said. "It was good."

After being held to just two hits through the first four innings by Montgomery's Ty Johnson, the Blue Wahoos offense came to life in the fifth.

As soon as Montgomery turned to the bullpen, the bats woke up. With right-hander Ryan Shreve (L, 0-1) on the mound, right fielder Grant Richardson belted a 2-RBI double off the wall in right to tie things up at two to score Johnny Olmstead and Ryan Ignoffo, who reached on his first extra-base hit at the Double-A level.

Richardson later came around to score and take the lead as Morissette singled to right. Josh Zamora added one more run in the frame with a sacrifice fly, allowing Morrissette to score.

Morrissette added some insurance an inning later in the sixth, lining a two-out single to center to score two, extending the Pensacola lead to 6-2.

"Credit to the lineup and credit to our pitchers," Morissette said. "The lineup put a lot of pressure on their pitchers, got on base, we just executed situations and the pitchers kept us in it."

After four innings of two-run ball from starter Orlando Ortiz-Mayr, the Blue Wahoos' pen took over in a big way.

The trio of Josh Ekness, Ricky DeVito (W, 1-0) and Jesse Bergin combined for five innings of one-run ball, successfully protecting the lead after Pensacola's four and two-run frames in the fifth and sixth.

Montgomery picked up the first run of the game in the third, after Gregory Barrios drove in Cooper Kinney on a sacrifice fly to left. Shane Sasaki made a jumping catch-up against the wall in foul territory in deep left field, giving Kinney enough time to score on the tag-up.

The Biscuits added a run in the fourth, as centerfielder Homer Bush Jr. singled up the middle with the infield in, allowing Hunter Stovall to score.

Will Simpson added an RBI single in the ninth for the Biscuits, dumping a bloop single into right-center against Blue Wahoos closer Josh Ekness. This was the first run Ekness has given up in the month of June, ending a 7.1 IP scoreless streak.

The Blue Wahoos will travel to Chattanooga to begin the second half of the season, making their lone trip to AT&T Field to square off with the North Division first-half champion Lookouts. Jacob Miller (2-4, 3.05 ERA) is slated to start game one on Tuesday for Pensacola, while Chattanooga has yet to announce a starter.

GAME NOTABLES

--- Famed baseball organist Nancy Faust, who became a historic pioneer in the industry when playing for 41 years (1970-2010) at Chicago White Sox games, made her third visit in the past four years to Blue Wahoos Stadium on Sunday, entertaining fans with a medley of music during pregame activities and in-game entertainment.

Faust was set up with the same type of Hammond Organ that she played in Chicago, on loan from a local Pensacola church, on the concourse level behind home plate. She was underneath a tent and engaged with fans as she played music and walk-up songs throughout the game.

Aside from her White Sox history, Faust was also the organist at Chicago Bulls and Chicago Blackhawks games during the 1980s.

--- Levin Rinke Realty, based in Pensacola, had a group outing of 200 on the Coors Party Deck.

--- There was one fan birthday party event on Sunday... and it was for Barbara who turned 70 on Sunday.

--- Sunday's game officially closed the first half of the Southern League schedule. The Blue Wahoos had 39 home games in the first half. The second half begins on Tuesday throughout the league, and the Blue Wahoos will have a 30-game home slate in the second half.

WHAT'S NEXT?

WHO: Blue Wahoos vs. Chattanooga Lookouts

WHEN: Tuesday through Sunday (June 29).

WHERE: AT&T Field, Chattanooga, Tennessee.

BACKGROUND: This series begins the second half of the Southern League season. Chattanooga clinched the first-half North Division title on Sunday, locking itself into a playoff spot. The divisional records will be reset, and a second-half winner will be decided in both divisions to determine playoff matchups. This will be the Blue Wahoos' only trip to Chattanooga to face the Lookouts, the Cincinnati Reds' affiliate. However, the Lookouts will play in Pensacola on July 18-20 and again on August 26-31.

LIVESTREAM AUDIO: You can listen to the Blue Wahoos' broadcast with announcers Erik Bremer and Carter Bainbridge on www.bluewahoos.com/radio or the MiLB App.

LIVESTREAM VIDEO: Available on MiLB.TV (subscription required).

NEXT HOMESTAND: July 1-3 vs. Biloxi Shuckers.

TICKETS: Available at www.bluewahoos.com or the stadium box office, which opens at noon on Sunday.

