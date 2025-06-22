Lookouts Clinch Division with 8-2 Win over Rocket City on Sunday to Close First Half

June 22, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Ala. - The hottest team in Minor League Baseball, the Chattanooga Lookouts (38-28), clinched the North Division's first-half playoff spot after securing their seventh consecutive victory with an 8-2 rain-shortened win over the Rocket City Trash Pandas (24-44) at Toyota Field on Sunday afternoon. The game was delayed at the conclusion of the eighth inning by rain, and after a 30-minute delay was called.

The Trash Pandas scored first in the second inning with Travis Blankenhorn's first home run as a Trash Panda, taking a 1-0 lead. Walbert Urena kept the Lookouts off the scoreboard for the first three innings. However, the first-place team tied the game in the fourth inning when a wild pitch allowed Cam Collier to score from third base.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Oscar Colas walked with one out, and Blankenhorn and Ben Gobbel followed with singles that scored Colas, briefly giving the Pandas a 2-1 lead.

Chattanooga took control of the game in the fifth inning. Dominic Pitelli, batting ninth, drew a walk, and Hector Rodriguez recorded his minor league-leading 17th hit this week with a double, placing two runners in scoring position. Edwin Arroyo then hit a sacrifice fly that allowed Pitelli to score, tying the game at 2-2. The Lookouts took the lead and scored four runs over the next three at-bats, featuring a single from Collier, a double by Jay Allen II, and a two-run sacrifice fly from Ethan O'Donnell against new pitcher Kelvin Caceres, bringing the score to 6-2.

Urena exited the game after 4.2 innings, having allowed six runs on six hits with five walks and three strikeouts. Caceres pitched the sixth inning, and Chattanooga extended their lead to 8-2, with Sal Stewart recording his 13th hit of the series, driving in two runs with a single.

Jose Quijada pitched scoreless in 0.2 innings for the second consecutive day. Brady Choban worked 1.1 scoreless innings before exiting due to being struck by a line drive in the eighth inning. Samy Natera Jr. walked three batters and struck out two over 0.2 innings in the eighth.

Rocket City will have a day off on Monday before starting a six-game road series on Tuesday night in Montgomery. The series opener at Riverwalk Stadium is set for 6:35 PM, with the Trash Pandas scheduled to start right-handed pitcher George Klassen (2-6, 5.65 ERA) against right-hander Duncan Davitt (4-3, 3.08 ERA) for the Biscuits. Coverage from Riverwalk Stadium can be seen on Bally Sports Live and MiLB.tv, and heard on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 FM HD-2.

The Trash Pandas return to Toyota Field for three games, July 1-3, welcoming the Knoxville Smokies for three games. The series includes an Independence Eve Celebration with fireworks presented by SAIC.

Tickets are available starting at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com. Fans can also purchase tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1. Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2. 20-game mini-plans are also available at tptix.com.







Southern League Stories from June 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.