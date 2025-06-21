Game Info: Saturday, June 21 vs. Chattanooga: 4:05 PM Doubleheader: Toyota Field

June 21, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







Saturday, June 21, 2025 - 4:05 PM Doubleheader - Toyota Field - Madison, Alabama

Matchup: Rocket City Trash Pandas - LAA (24-41) vs. Chattanooga Lookouts - CIN (35-28)

Pitching Matchups:

Game 1: LHP Sam Aldegheri (2-4, 4.61) // RHP Kevin Abel (1-5, 6.28)

Game 2: RHP Jorge Marcheco (AA Debut) // RHP Jared Lyons (1-3, 4.88)

Game: 65 of 137 - Home Game: 36 of 69

TV/Radio: WAAY-TV "MORE" 31.6, Bally Sports Live, MiLB.tv, Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 HD-2

Today's Promotions:

Saturday, June 21 | First Pitch: 4:05 pm Doubleheader | Gates Open: 3:00 pm

Saturday Night Fireworks: Enjoy Saturday Night Fireworks after the second game of the doubleheader in partnership with Clearview Cancer Institute and the Russell Hill Cancer Foundation. Come out to Toyota Field with your friends and family for a BLAST!

Trash Cancer Night: Our mission is to raise awareness and provide support for cancer patients and survivors. We encourage fans to bring blankets and beanies to donate in partnership with Clearview Cancer Institute. Upon entry, fans will receive a placard to write the names of their loved ones who have been affected by cancer. These placards will be held up during the fourth inning of game two as a show of solidarity.

Roster Moves:

OF Joe Redfield placed on the 7-day Injured List

RHP Jorge Marcheco transferred to Rocket City from High-A Tri-City

FOR STARTERS: The Rocket City Trash Pandas are in the midst of their longest homestand of the 2025 season, seven games in six days against the Chattanooga Lookouts, the Cincinnati Reds' affiliate.... Tonight is games five and six of the series ... The Pandas are coming off a 3-3 series split against Pensacola at Toyota Field ... The Trash Pandas are 3-8 against the Lookouts this season, and lead the all-time series, 70-62 ... Rocket City will start the second half of the season next week at Montgomery, June 24-29 ... Chattanooga can clinch the North Division first half with a sweep, and Birmingham loss.

TRASH PANDAS DROP TWO GAMES ON THURSDAY: In front of 6,007 fans at Toyota Field, the Chattanooga Lookouts won their fourth straight over Rocket City 4-2, clinching the series and handing the Pandas their sixth-sraight loss. The Lookouts jumped to an early 4-0 lead in the first inning, aided by key doubles from Sal Stewart and Cam Collier. Despite a rough start, Trash Pandas' pitcher Joel Hurtado settled in to finish with two earned runs over six innings, and another quality start. Chattanooga's Ryan Cardona earned the win, allowing just one run over six innings. Sam Ryan made his debut for Rocket City, pitching three scoreless innings. Notable performances included David Mershon with two hits and Chattanooga's Hector Rodriguez, who had four more hits, and now has 12 for the series.

LEADING THE LEAGUE IN ATTENDANCE...AGAIN: The Trash Pandas have led the Southern League in attendance in each of the team's first four seasons, and there are no signs of it slowing down. Despite two brand new ballparks, Rocket City leads the league by averaging 4,356 fans per game.

THE "GUZ" IS STREAKING: The 21-year-old is currently on a seven-game hitting streak, which began on June 10, batting .296 witha home run, two doubles, four RBI's, and an .802 OPS. He ranks among the Southern League leaders in doubles (T-7th, 12), RBIs (11th, 33), extra-base hits (T-8th, 19), and home runs (T-10th, 7).

ANOTHER ONE LAUNCHED TO THE LEAGUE: On Friday night, Robinson Piña became the third former Trash Panda this month and the sixth in 2025 to make his Major League debut. He pitched for the Miami Marlins against the Atlanta Braves, entering in the top of the eighth inning. During his outing, Piña allowed one run on one hit, contributing to Miami's 6-2 victory over the Braves. He is now the 42nd player from the Rocket City Trash Pandas to move on to the Major Leagues. The 6'5" Dominican right-hander had a record of 4-6 with a 4.48 ERA over 78.1 innings pitched, striking out 80 batters and walking 39 across 23 games, including 11 starts, from 2021 to 2023 for Rocket City. Piña joins fellow former Pandas, Christian Moore (debuted on June 13), Alan Rangel (June 6), José Fermin (April 26), Edgar Quero (April 16), and Michael Darrell-Hicks (April 11), who all debuted this year.

KEEPIN' IT QUALITY: Starter Joel Hurtado leads the club with seven quality starts and is second in the Southern League with 66.2 innings pitched. He also ranks among the Southern League leaders in starts (T-2nd, 13), wins (T-6th, 5), ERA (9th, 3.10), and, WHIP (10th, 1.29).

MERSHYYYYYYYY: INF David Mershon hit his first professional home run in game one on Thursday, in his 53rd career game. During his time at Mississippi State, Mershon hit a total of six home runs over three seasons, with his last being against St. John's in the NCAA Regional on June 2, 2024. He was drafted in the 18th round in 2024.

RADA REPORT: CF Nelson Rada, the youngest player in the Southern League at 19 years and 9 months, leads the Southern League, and is third in Double-A with 27 stolen bases this season, including 19 in May. Rada ranks among the league leaders in stolen bases (1st, 27), OBP (2nd, .401), batting average (4th, .291), walks (7th, 36), and hits (6th, 64). Rada has recorded a team-best 19 multi-hit games, including four three-hit games.







