Edington Picks up Six-Out Save, Biscuits Win 4-3

June 21, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

PENSACOLA, FL - The Montgomery Biscuits (38-30) won yet another one-run game against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (33-35), holding on to a 4-3 lead down the stretch to take the series on Saturday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Cooper Kinney smacked a two-run shot under the scoreboard in right field to open the scoring in the first inning. The 22-year-old has 11 home runs on the season. Homer Bush Jr. added a run in the second on an infield single to make it 3-0. Bush Jr. finished with three hits and two RBI.

After both starters exited in a 4-3 game, both bullpens would not surrender a run.

Jack Hartman pitched two scoreless innings as the first reliever of the night. Derrick Edington capped off a strong pitching performance with a six-out save. Edington has converted 3-of-3 save opportunities.

The series finale is on Sunday afternoon at Blue Wahoos Stadium. Ty Johnson will make the start for Montgomery while Orlando Ortiz-Mayr is slated to start for Pensacola. The first pitch is at 4:05pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

BILOXI, MS - The Montgomery Biscuits (10-7) were done in by another big inning from the Biloxi Shuckers (8-10) in a 7-3 loss on Thursday night at Keesler Federal Park.

Down 1-0 in the third, Xavier Isaac tied the game with a single through the right side to score Cooper Kinney's triple. Isaac went 2-for-5 with his first home run of the season and two RBI.

Jackson Baumeister tossed five innings of one-run ball before things unraveled in the sixth. Baumeister was lifted four batters into the inning, and Biloxi put up six runs with two homers in the frame to take a 7-1 lead.

Brayden Taylor doubled in a run in the seventh to make it 7-2. Isaac smashed his home run in the ninth on a ball off the net past the left-field wall. The Biscuits left a season-high 13 runners on base and had a runner on in every inning.

The fourth game of the series is on Friday night at Keesler Federal Park. Jacob Watters will make the start for Montgomery while Abdiel Mendoza is slated to start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

