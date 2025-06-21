Quintero Homers in Clingstones' 7-3 Loss to Birmingham

June 21, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

BIRMINGHAM, AL., - The Columbus Clingstones (25-40) led 2-0 and 3-2, but the last five runs of the game belonged to Birmingham in a 7-3 loss on Saturday night at Regions Field.

Decisive Plays: A two-run home run by Geraldo Quintero gave Columbus a 2-0 advantage in the first inning. Birmingham responded with a two-run double by Ryan Galanie in the bottom of the first. An RBI triple from Cal Conley staked Columbus to a 3-2 lead in the fourth. Birmingham surpassed the Clingstones for good with a two-run single by Jacob Burke in the sixth inning.

Key Contributors: Quintero (2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI) and Conley (1-for-4, 3B, RBI) carried the Columbus offense. For Birmingham, both Burke and Galanie had multi-RBI games.

Noteworthy: Quintero extended his on-base streak to 11 games. Conley tallied his second triple of the season and second extra-base hit of the series. The Clingstones are the second Southern League team with a 10-game losing streak, joining Pensacola, which had an 11-game skid from May 20-31.

Next Game (Sunday, June 22): Columbus at Birmingham, 5:00 pm ET at Regions Field. Radio Broadcast: 4:45 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM. RHP Brett Sears (1-2, 5.12 ERA) will start for Columbus opposed by LHP Tommy Vail (2-0, 1.27 ERA) for Birmingham.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, June 24): Columbus vs. Biloxi, 7:05 pm ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM.







