Trash Pandas Swept by Sizzling-Hot Lookouts in Saturday's Twin Bill

June 21, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

MADISON, Ala. - The Chattanooga Lookouts (37-28) swept a Saturday night doubleheader against the Rocket City Trash Pandas (24-43), winning the first game 6-3 and claiming a 3-1 victory in game two. The Lookouts have now won six straight games against Rocket City this week, while the Trash Pandas have lost eight consecutive games overall.

Chattanooga's Hector Rodriguez had another impressive performance in the doubleheader, recording four hits, three of which were extra-base hits. He is having one of the best weeks at the plate in Southern League history, leading minor league baseball with 16 hits, along with three home runs and a minor league-high 11 runs scored. Chattanooga can clinch the North Division first-half with a win on Sunday, or a Birmingham loss.

In the first game, the Lookouts jumped out to an early lead, scoring two runs in the first inning. Rodriguez led off with a triple and then scored on Edwin Arroyo's RBI single. Sal Stewart added a single, marking the third consecutive hit to start the game against Rocket City starter Sam Aldegheri (L, 2-5). The left-hander struck out the next two batters but then walked two, leading to a second run for the Lookouts.

The Pandas cut the lead in half in the bottom of the first inning when Sam Brown hit a solo home run, his third of the season. The Lookouts responded in the top of the second inning, utilizing Rodriguez's 14th hit of the series, a double, followed by a two-out, two-run home run from Stewart, making it 4-1 in favor of Chattanooga. They extended the lead to 5-1 with a home run from Jay Allen II to start the third inning, but Josh Crouch's sixth home run of the year in the bottom of the third brought the score to 5-2.

In the fifth inning, Sal Stewart hit Chattanooga's third home run of the game, increasing their lead to 6-2 before rain interrupted play in the bottom of the fifth. After a delay of 1 hour and 25 minutes, the game resumed. Aldegheri's outing ended with six runs allowed on seven hits, two walks, and five strikeouts over 5.0 innings.

The Pandas clawed back to make it a 6-3 game in the bottom of the sixth inning, capitalizing on two walks from Carson Rudd, a single by Nelson Rada, and a sacrifice fly by Korey Holland. After the delay, Sean Poppen took over for Rocket City and was effective, striking out three batters and walking one over 2.0 scoreless innings.

In the nightcap, Rocket City struck first, taking their initial lead of the series. David Mershon walked, and Rada contributed a single to start the inning. Brown narrowly missed hitting a three-run home run to right field, ultimately settling for a sacrifice fly, putting the Pandas up 1-0. The Pandas had three balls hit to the warning track off Jared Lyons, but all were caught.

Jorge Marcheco (L, 0-1) made his Double-A debut and looked strong through the first two innings but encountered difficulties in the third. Austin Callahan hit a one-out double, followed by Rodriguez's two-run home run, putting the Lookouts ahead 2-1.

Chattanooga added another run in the fourth inning, taking advantage of two walks and an RBI single from Callahan, making the score 3-1. Marcheco finished his outing after 3.2 innings, allowing three runs on six hits, with one walk and four strikeouts. Jordan Holloway then took over and worked 1.1 scoreless innings, while Jose Quijada and Camden Minacci added scoreless innings in relief for Rocket City in the sixth and seventh.

T.J. Sikkema (W, 3-1) pitched the final 3.0 innings, earning the win as he and Lyons combined to allow just two hits.

The Trash Pandas and Lookouts conclude the seven-game series on Sunday afternoon at Toyota Field. The first pitch is scheduled for 2:35 pm, with gates opening at 1:30 pm. The Trash Pandas will start right-handed pitcher Walbert Urena (3-4, 4.80) against Chattanooga right-hander Jose Franco (6-2, 2.68).







