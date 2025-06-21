Vargas Ties Season-High with Three Hits in Shuckers Loss to Smokies

BILOXI, MS - Jeremy Vargas tied his season-high with three hits and Abdiel Mendoza tossed three scoreless innings in relief, but the Biloxi Shuckers (41-27) fell to the Knoxville Smokies (32-35), 4-3, at Keesler Federal Park on Saturday night. During the game, the Shuckers transformed into the Biloxi King Cakes, celebrating over 100 years of Mardi Gras tradition on the Gulf Coast.

The Smokies struck first in the third with a two-RBI double from Pedro Ramirez, but the Shuckers responded in the bottom of the inning when a wild pitch scored Jeremy Vargas from third and Cooper Pratt smashed an RBI double to left-center, tying the game at two. In the fifth, Felix Stevens made it 4-2 with a two-RBI single to right. The Shuckers threatened in the ninth with a sacrifice fly from Matthew Wood, scoring Zavier Warren from third, who led off the inning with a triple, making it 4-3. Grant Kipp (5-2) earned the win while Brett Wichrowski (0-2) took the loss for the Shuckers. Tyler Santana picked up his first save of the season with three innings in relief.

At the plate, Jeremy Vargas (3-for-4) tied his season-high with three hits while Cooper Pratt (2-for-3) recorded a multi-hit effort in his second straight game. Vargas improved his slash line in June to .394/.444/.455 across 10 games with the three-hit night. Out of the bullpen, Abdiel Mendoza lowered his ERA to 1.86 across five relief appearances in June with three shutout innings.

The series concludes on Sunday with first pitch scheduled for 5:05 p.m. at Kessler Federal Park. Tate Kuehner (5-4, 2.98) is slated to start for the Shuckers against Chris Kachmar (2-4, 4.60) for the Smokies. Rubble and Skye from Paw Patrol will be in attendance as the Shuckers will welcome the heroic pups. Meet-and-greet opportunities are available throughout the game with an upgraded pregame meet-and-greet appearance on the first base party deck. The Shuckers will also wear specialty Paw Patrol jerseys will be auctioned off after the game, with proceeds going to the Heart of a Shucker Community Fund. Fans can also purchase a Sunday Fun Day Package with four tickets, hot dogs, chips, and drinks for $76 plus $19 for each additional ticket. Fans can also bring their Shuckers gear over to the Shuckers Shop before the game to get it autographed and say hello to some of your favorite players. The first 150 fans will receive a Shuckers poster presented by Mele Printing. Fans can also stay after the game for a catch on the field. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 4:45 p.m.

