Barons Win 6th Game in a Row in 7-3 Win Over Clingstones

June 21, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

The Birmingham Barons continue their hot streak as they win 7-3 over the Columbus Clingstones before 5,257 at Regions Field on Saturday night. The Barons have won six games in a row over the Clingstones and will play the final game of the series on Sunday afternoon. The Barons need a win and a Chattanooga loss on Sunday for Birmingham to win the first half of the North Division.

Starting pitcher Shane Murphy (5-3, 1.62) gets the win, going 6.2 innings, six hits, three earned runs, and a walk with three strikeouts. Jordan Mikel pitched 0.1 innings with a walk. Eric Adler shut down the Clingstones' offense in the last two innings, only giving up two hits and a walk with three strikeouts.

Columbus scored first in the game on a Geraldo Quintero two-run home run to left field. The Clingstones led 2-0 after the top of the first inning. The Barons tied the score in the bottom of the first inning on a Ryan Galanie double, scoring Rikuu Nishida and William Bergolla on the play. The game was tied at 2-2.

In the top of the fourth inning, Cal Conley tripled to center field, scoring E.J. Exposito, and the Clingstones led 3-2. In the bottom of the sixth inning, with two Barons runners on base, Jacob Burke singled to right field, scoring DJ Gladney and Caden Connor. The Barons took the 4-3 lead.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, a bunt single from Bergolla and an error on the throw moved Nishida around the bases from first to score on the play, and the Barons led 6-3. Jacob Gonzalez singled to right field, scoring Bergolla, and the Barons led 7-3.

For the Barons, Nishida and Bergolla had two hits apiece. Galanie had a double and two RBIs. Burke had a single and two RBIs in the Barons' home win.







