Wahoos Thwarted Late, Drop Close Contest to Biscuits

June 21, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release









Pensacola Blue Wahoos pitcher Dax Fulton

Pensacola, Fla. - The Blue Wahoos played their quickest game of the week Saturday and without weather delay.

But it failed to alter a struggling pattern.

Unable to generate a big inning or late-inning dramatics, the Blue Wahoos dropped another one-run game, this time a 4-3 setback against the Montgomery Biscuits before the usual Saturday capacity crowd of 5,038 at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

It was their fourth loss in five games against the Biscuits in the final series of season's first-half schedule. It meant the Blue Wahoos (33-35) won't have a winning record before the divisional standings reset next week. The Biscuits (38-30) clinched the series with a third straight win.

The night, however, contained a layered number of crowd-pleasing activities.

The biggest, of course, was the post-game fireworks - a Saturday staple - and this show sponsored by Covenant Care. When it ended, the Blue Wahoos began their "Shark In the Park Night" next door on the boat dock and in the water behind right field. The original "Jaws" was played on a big screen as people watched in the water on the 50th anniversary summer of the iconic film's debut.

There was also a poignant "Home Run For Life" featuring a young boy who beat back leukemia with help from his father's stem cell transplant.

That emotion-evoking moment was preceded by another earlier in the day when a U.S. Marine Corps unit known as the "Ugly Angels" had a reunion on the Hancock-Whitney Club Level.

The game evolved like others this week with Mongomery taking an early lead. After Homer Bush Jr. led off the game with a walk, Cooper Kinney followed with a 2-run homer off Blue Wahoos starter Dax Fulton.

In the second inning, Bush had a two-out single to score Willy Vasquez, who had been hit by a pitch.

The Blue Wahoos got two runs back in their half of that inning when Johnny Olmstead hit a two-run homer.

Montgomery, however, answered right back when Brayden Taylor led off with a walk and scored on another RBI single from Bush. Fulton finished the inning, but had his shortest start since May 31. It was another tough-luck outing. He had a season-high eight strikeouts and only two walks, but an error and the first inning home run were his downfall.

The Blue Wahoos made it a one-run game when Dalvy Rosario led off the fifth inning with a walk and scored on Nathan Martorella's RBI single. However, they had just one hit and two baserunners in the final four innings as Montgomery's bullpen again shut down any opportunity.

The Blue Wahoos had nine fly ball outs in this game. They will now seek to salvage a second win in the series finale on Sunday, as the first half ends.

GAME NOTABLES

--- Hours before the game, Blue Wahoos players froze during practice to see a U.S. Marines MV-22 Osprey Helicopter flying over the stadium and landing across Main Street at the former ECUA lot. The players stopped their routine to look at the faded olive green chopper from the Vietnam War.

The helicopter was part of a special reunion at the ballpark from retired members of U.S. Marines Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 362 (VMM-362), known as the Ugly Angels, who were formed in the early 1950s, then fought in the Vietnam War, the Iraq War and other conflicts. This particular helicopter, which traveled to Pensacola from Oklahoma, had more than 50 bullet holes on its sides from combat duty.

The reunion featured more than 240 members of the Ugly Angels, who got their name from a wounded Marine, rescued by the squadron and chopper and said, "that is the ugliest angel I've ever seen." The group had a two hour event at the Hancock Whitney Club with speakers and other testimonials, then watched Saturday's game from a group section in the stands.

--- Players from both teams lined the baselines following the 5th inning for the third "Home Run For Life," sponsored by Ascension Sacred Heart, to honor an 8-year-old boy, Archer Williams from Panama City, who battled a rare form leukemia which affected 85 percent of his bone marrow content.

After care at the Studer Family Children's Hospital at Sacred Heart, along with a stem cell transplant from his father, performed at Shands Hospital in Gainesville, along with months in the hospital, Archer is now cancer free.

--- More than 200 people registered prior to the game, and others watched the playing of "Jaws" following fireworks at the boat dock area behind right field for the "Shark In The Park Night" promotion.

They gathered in the water to see the movie shown on a big screen from land location on the dock area.

--- The Alabama Peanut Producers Association had its outing at the stadium Saturday, which included a mascot participating in the "Roach Run" and giveaway peanut samples at a booth table on the home plate concourse.

