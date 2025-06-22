Game Info: Sunday, June 22 vs. Chattanooga: 2:35 PM: Toyota Field

Sunday, June 22, 2025 - 2:35 PM - Toyota Field - Madison, Alabama

Matchup: Rocket City Trash Pandas - LAA (24-43) vs. Chattanooga Lookouts - CIN (37-28)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Walbert Ureña (3-4, 4.80) // RHP Jose Franco (6-2, 2.68)

Game: 68 of 137 - First Half: 68 of 68 - Home Game: 39 of 69

TV/Radio: WAAY-TV "MORE" 31.6, Bally Sports Live, MiLB.tv, Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 HD-2

Today's Promotions:

Sunday, June 22 | First Pitch: 2:35 pm | Gates Open: 1:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 1:00 pm

COUNTRY Financial® First Responders Day: COUNTRY Financial® has partnered with the Trash Pandas to honor and recognize the sacrifices and contributions of both military personnel and first responders.

Pregame Autographs: Trash Pandas' Jorge Marcheco and Joe Redfield will sign autographs from 1:40 to 2:00 pm behind section 4 in the Bill Penney Concourse.

Post-Game Kids Run the Bases: Kids can run the bases at Toyota Field after every Sunday home game, presented by Listerhill Credit Union! Sprocket's Kids' Club members can skip to the front of the line by presenting their ID cards.

Blue Bell Sunday Sundaes: Limited-edition souvenir helmet sundaes will exclusively be available at the Sweet Space concession stand on Sunday!

FOR STARTERS: The Rocket City Trash Pandas conclude their longest homestand of the 2025 season, 13 games in 13 days against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Chattanooga Lookouts ... Today is the finale of a seven-game series in six days against the Cincinnati Reds' affiliate Lookouts ... The Pandas settled for a 3-3 series split against Pensacola last week ... The Trash Pandas are 3-10 against the Lookouts this season, but lead the all-time series, 70-64 ... Rocket City will start the second half of the season next week at Montgomery, June 24-29 ... Chattanooga can clinch the North Division first half with a win today, or Birmingham loss.

LOOKOUTS SWEEP TWIN BILL ON SATURDAY: The Lookouts completed a doubleheader sweep over the Trash Pandas on Saturday, winning the first game 6-3 and the second game 4-1. Chattanooga has won six straight in the series, sending Rocket City to an eight-game losing streak. Hector Rodriguez recorded four hits, contributing to the Lookouts' impressive week with 16 hits total. In game one, the Lookouts took an early lead, powered by multiple home runs from Sal Stewart. In the nightcap, Rodriguez's two-run home run helped secure the victory.

LEADING THE LEAGUE IN ATTENDANCE...AGAIN: The Trash Pandas have led the Southern League in attendance in each of the team's first four seasons, and there are no signs of it slowing down. Despite two brand new ballparks, Rocket City leads the league by averaging 4,384 fans per game.

BLANK IS BACK: Over six games since returning from the Injured List, Travis Blankenhorn is batting .300 (6-for-20) with two doubles, four RBIs, and a walk. Prior to being placed on the IL, he was hitting just .145.

RADA REPORT: CF Nelson Rada, the youngest player in the Southern League at 19 years and 9 months, leads the Southern League, and is third in Double-A with 28 stolen bases this season, including 19 in May. Rada ranks among the league leaders in stolen bases (1st, 27), OBP (2nd, .403), batting average (3rd, .296), walks (7th, 36), and hits (T-4th, 67). Rada has recorded a team-best 20 multi-hit games, including four three-hit games. In June, Rada is batting .324 in 18 games with a .370 OBP and four stolen bases.

THE "GUZ" IS STREAKING: The 21-year-old has hit in eight of his last nine games since June 10, batting .273 with a home run, two doubles, four RBI's, and an .802 OPS. He ranks among the Southern League leaders in doubles (T-8th, 12), RBIs (T-10th, 34), extra-base hits (T-8th, 19), and home runs (T-10th, 7).

ANOTHER ONE LAUNCHED TO THE LEAGUE: On Friday night, Robinson Piña became the third former Trash Panda this month and the sixth in 2025 to make his Major League debut. He pitched for the Miami Marlins against the Atlanta Braves, entering in the top of the eighth inning. During his outing, Piña allowed one run on one hit, contributing to Miami's 6-2 victory over the Braves. He is now the 42nd player from the Rocket City Trash Pandas to move on to the Major Leagues. The 6'5" Dominican right-hander had a record of 4-6 with a 4.48 ERA over 78.1 innings pitched, striking out 80 batters and walking 39 across 23 games, including 11 starts, from 2021 to 2023 for Rocket City. Piña joins fellow former Pandas, Christian Moore (debuted on June 13), Alan Rangel (June 6), José Fermin (April 26), Edgar Quero (April 16), and Michael Darrell-Hicks (April 11), who all debuted this year.

KEEPIN' IT QUALITY: Starter Joel Hurtado leads the Southern League with seven quality starts, 94 groundouts, and is second in the Southern League with 72.2 innings pitched. He also ranks among the Southern League leaders in starts (T-2nd, 13), wins (T-6th, 5), ERA (10th, 3.10), and, WHIP (13th, 1.29).

MERSHYYYYYYYY: INF David Mershon hit his first professional home run in game one on Thursday, in his 53rd career game. During his time at Mississippi State, Mershon hit a total of six home runs over three seasons, with his last being against St. John's in the NCAA Regional on June 2, 2024. He was drafted in the 18th round in 2024.

MAKE IT STOP!!!: During the current homestand, the Trash Pandas have faced weather delays that total 5 hours and 50 minutes. Rocket City has had 13 home games affected by rain delays or postponements this season, adding up to 8 hours and 32 minutes of total delay time. According to wunderground.com, rain has been recorded on 20 of 35 home game days. Despite these challenges, Rocket City continues to lead the league in attendance.

FARRIS WHEELIN' AND DEALIN STRIKEOUTS: LHP Mitch Farris is second in the Southern League in strikeouts with 75 over his first 12 outings in 2025. Farris, in his first year in the Angels' organization, and has 225 career strikeouts in 179.2 innings across 41 games-an 11.3 K/9 mark for his career.

ROSTER TURNOVER: On Tuesday, the Angels made several roster moves that impacted the Trash Pandas. RHP Jared Southard has been promoted to Triple-A Salt Lake, while OF David Calabrese and INF Cole Fontenelle have been transferred to High-A Inland Empire. INF Mitch Daly is also moving to Single-A Inland Empire, and LHP Nick Jones has been placed on the Development List. Joining the team are OF Korey Holland and INF David Mershon, who were transferred from Triple-A Salt Lake, along with LHP AJ Block, INF Ben Gobbel, and RHP Sam Ryan, who were transferred from Triple-A Tri-City.

SWEET HOME ALABAMA: The Trash Pandas are in the midst of a 13-game homestand, and currently in a stretch of 34 consecutive games played in the state of Alabama. This stretch began on May 27 and will continue through July 3. During this time, the Pandas will play six road games in Birmingham from June 3 to June 8, six games in Montgomery from June 24 to June 29, and 22 home games at Toyota Field against teams from Biloxi, Pensacola, Chattanooga, and Knoxville.







