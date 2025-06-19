Boeve's First Career Walk-Off Lifts Shuckers to Fourth Straight Comeback Win

June 19, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Mike Boeve of the Biloxi Shuckers gets a Gatorade bath

BILOXI, MS - Despite a 63-minute rain delay prior to first pitch, Mike Boeve's walk-off RBI single lifted the Biloxi Shuckers (41-25) to a 5-4 comeback win over the Knoxville Smokies (30-35) at Keesler Federal Park on Thursday night. The walk-off marked the first of Boeve's career and the fourth straight comeback win for the Shuckers.

The Smokies took the lead in the third inning on an error and an RBI single from Corey Joyce, making it 2-0. In the third, the Shuckers took a 3-2 lead on a two-RBI single from Ethan Murray and a sacrifice fly from Bladimir Restituyo. In the fifth, a two-RBI double from Pablo Aliendo swung the lead back to the Smokies at 4-3. Ethan Murray's sacrifice fly to center in the eighth tied the game before Mike Boeve's single gave the Shuckers their first walk-off victory of the season. Mark Manfredi (2-0) earned the win while Antonio Santos (1-2) took the loss.

Luis Lara (4-for-4) recorded the Shuckers' only multi-hit game of the game, tying his career-high with four hits. Ethan Murray (3 RBI) recorded the lone multi-RBI performance.

The series continues on Friday with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Alexander Cornielle (3-2, 2.51) is scheduled to start for the Shuckers against Jaxon Wiggins (2-0, 2.10) for the Smokies. Fans can get set for football season with Saints Hall of Fame Night featuring specialty Saints-themed jerseys, the 2025 Saints Hall of Fame Class and more. New Orleans Saints alumni will be introduced during a pregame ceremony and available for autographs on the concourse during the game. Fans can stay after the game for Fireworks Friday presented by Coca-Cola. It's also Friday Night Flight by Yuengling Flight. Fans can pick up a passport at any of our 9 participating locations throughout Keesler Federal Park and grab a $6 Yuengling or Yuengling Flight (one per stop). Fans can get a stamp at each stop and after 5 stamps, they can claim their free embossed Shuckers souvenir cup. Passports can be used on multiple Friday games during the season. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m.

