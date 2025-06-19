Biscuits Hang on for 7-6 Win against Blue Wahoos

June 19, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Montgomery Biscuits pitcher JJ Goss exchanges high fives

(Montgomery Biscuits, Credit: Matt Austin) Montgomery Biscuits pitcher JJ Goss exchanges high fives(Montgomery Biscuits, Credit: Matt Austin)

PENSACOLA, FL - The Montgomery Biscuits (36-30) held on late for a 7-6 win against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (33-33) on Thursday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

The Biscuits built up a 7-0 lead in the first two innings. Colton Ledbetter cracked a two-run shot out to right field for the first two runs of the game in the first inning, his fourth long ball of the season. In the second, Montgomery drew four walks and brought in three of them in a five-run inning, including a two-run single from Will Simpson to make it 7-0.

Montgomery failed to garner a baserunner after the fourth inning. Pensacola scored their first run in the fourth inning, added three in the sixth, and two more in the seventh to make it a 7-6 game.

Jonny Cuevas picked up the last two outs of the seventh inning and pitched a scoreless eighth inning. JJ Goss entered in the ninth and recorded his 10th save, finishing the game on a 6-4-3 double play.

The fourth game of the series is on Friday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium. Brody Hopkins will make the start for Montgomery while Thomas White is slated to start for Pensacola. The first pitch is at 6:05pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

BILOXI, MS - The Montgomery Biscuits (10-7) were done in by another big inning from the Biloxi Shuckers (8-10) in a 7-3 loss on Thursday night at Keesler Federal Park.

Down 1-0 in the third, Xavier Isaac tied the game with a single through the right side to score Cooper Kinney's triple. Isaac went 2-for-5 with his first home run of the season and two RBI.

Jackson Baumeister tossed five innings of one-run ball before things unraveled in the sixth. Baumeister was lifted four batters into the inning, and Biloxi put up six runs with two homers in the frame to take a 7-1 lead.

Brayden Taylor doubled in a run in the seventh to make it 7-2. Isaac smashed his home run in the ninth on a ball off the net past the left-field wall. The Biscuits left a season-high 13 runners on base and had a runner on in every inning.

The fourth game of the series is on Friday night at Keesler Federal Park. Jacob Watters will make the start for Montgomery while Abdiel Mendoza is slated to start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

Images from this story







Southern League Stories from June 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.