Columbus Stumbles to 8-4 Loss against Birmingham

June 19, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







BIRMINGHAM, AL. - The Columbus Clingstones (25-38) briefly led, but could not overcome five errors in an 8-4 loss to the Birmingham Barons (36-30) on Thursday night at Regions Field.

Decisive Plays: A bunt single from Rikuu Nishida in the third inning scored the Barons' first run of the game. Columbus took the lead at 2-1 with an RBI double from Chandler Seagle, who later scored on a single from Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. in the fourth inning. The Barons responded with two runs in the home half to lead 3-2. Trailing 4-2 in the seventh, Columbus tied the game with an RBI sacrifice fly from David McCabe and an RBI single by Geraldo Quintero. With a runner at first in the bottom of the seventh, Jose Cuas committed a throwing error that gave Birmingham a 5-4 lead. The Barons extended the lead to 6-4 in the frame before a two-error eighth inning expanded the Barons' advantage to 8-4.

Key Contributors: Quintero (1-for-4, RBI), Seagle (1-for-4, 2B, RBI) produced run-scoring hits for Columbus. For Birmingham, Jason Matthews (3-for-3, 2B, 2 RBI) had the only extra-base and multi-hit game.

Noteworthy: The five errors for the Clingstones were a new season high for the Clingstones, surpassing two three-error games previously this season. Kilpatrick Jr. posted his ninth multi-hit game with Columbus.

Next Game (Friday, June 20): Columbus at Birmingham, 8:00 pm ET at Regions Field. Radio Broadcast: 6:45 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM. RHP Landon Harper (2-1, 2.58 ERA) will start for Columbus opposed by RHP Jake Palisch (1-0, 1.50 ERA) for Birmingham.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, June 24): Columbus vs. Biloxi, 7:05 pm ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM.







