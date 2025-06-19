Clingstones Kick off Second Half with Welcome to Summer Weekend

June 19, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Columbus Clingstones have found their lost shaker of salt and will kick off the second half of the Double-A season with Welcome to Summer Weekend presented by Aflac as part of a six-game series against the Biloxi Shuckers (Double-A, Milwaukee Brewers) from June 24-29.

The series also features a Pure Night of Imagination and a Clingstones Rally Towel Giveaway on June 26.

Here is a full look at the homestand:

Tuesday, June 24 - Clingstones vs. Biloxi Shuckers (7:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

- Take Two Tuesdays: Enjoy buy one, get one FREE on French Fries throughout the game.

Wednesday, June 25 - Clingstones vs. Biloxi Shuckers (7:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

- Wet Nose Wednesday (Presented by the Law Offices of Gary Bruce): Bring your furry, four-legged pup to the ballpark every Wednesday! A waiver must be filled out prior to entry.

- White Claw Wednesday: Fans 21 and over can enjoy discounted $4 White Claw beverages until the end of the 4th inning.

Thursday, June 26 - Clingstones vs. Biloxi Shuckers (7:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

- Clingstones Rally Towel Giveaway (Presented by Rowdy Beach IPA): The first 500 fans (21 and over) will receive their own peach rally towel to cheer on the Clingstones.

- Pure Night of Imagination: Will you find the ticket? Will the snozzberries taste like snozzberries? Join us for a scrumdiddlyumptious night at the ballpark!

- Military Discount: Active-duty members, veterans, and their families can purchase $4 tickets at the box office.

- Thirsty Thursday™: Fans 21 and older can enjoy $3 domestic beers in the First Base Plaza.

Friday, June 27 - Clingstones vs. Biloxi Shuckers (7:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

- Fireworks Friday (Presented by Aflac): Stick around after the final out for a spectacular fireworks display over Synovus Park!

- Margaritaville Night: Enjoy some cheeseburgers in paradise, find your lost shaker of salt, and cheer on the Clingstones in specialty Margaritaville-themed jerseys available during in-game auction. Proceeds from jerseys will benefit the Aflac Cancer and Blood Donors Center.

Saturday, June 28 - Clingstones vs. Biloxi Shuckers (6:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 5:00 p.m.

- Beach Towel Giveaway (Presented by Aflac): The first 1,000 fans can hit the beach in style with a Clingstones Beach Towel.

- Post-Game Kids Run the Bases (Presented by Whit's Frozen Custard): Kids can run the bases at Synovus Park after every Saturday game!

Sunday, June 29 - Clingstones vs. Biloxi Shuckers (1:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 12:00 p.m.

- Sunday Funday & Post-Game Kids Run the Bases (Presented by Whit's Frozen Custard): After the game, children are invited down to the field to run the bases and cap off the homestand.

- Fuzzy's Kids Club (Presented by Chick-fil-A): Kids show your lanyard at box office window for all Sunday Kids Club benefits!

- Joe Torre Safe At Home: The Clingstones partner up with Joe Torre Safe At Home to recognize their mission is to end the cycle of violence and abuse through education - to create a world where every young person feels safe, supported, and empowered!

- Synovus Sunday Promo: Get $1 off any Sunday game ticket when you buy using your Synovus debit or credit card at the Synovus Park box office.

- Giving Sundays (Presented by Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers): Turn your cherished belongings into valuable resources for those in need. Fans who donate will receive half-price Clingstones tickets to a future game. Donations must be gently used items in good and sellable condition. Some restrictions apply, while supplies last.

- Baseball Bingo Sundays (Presented by Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers):. All fans are welcome to play Baseball Bingo courtesy of Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers! The first 10 fans to score a bingo win a $50 Goodwill gift card.







