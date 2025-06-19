Barons Take Two in Doubleheader against the Clingstones

June 19, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







The Birmingham Barons won both games of a doubleheader on Wednesday night at Regions Field. The Barons won 3-2 in 7 innings in Game 1 and 8-7 in 9 innings in Game 2. Both games were scheduled as seven-inning games. In Game 1, the game was tied at 2-2 going into the bottom of the seventh inning.

In that inning, Jason Matthews walked, Jacob Burke walked, and William Bergolla walked to load the bases with two outs. Being down 0-2 in the count, Jacob Gonzalez was thrown four straight balls to walk in the winning run for the Barons.

In Game 2, the Barons were the road team due to a makeup game in Columbus earlier in the season. In the top of the sixth inning, the Barons scored three to take a 6-4 lead, but couldn't hold it. Columbus scored in the bottom of the sixth inning and the seventh inning to tie the game 6-6 and send it into extra innings. Both teams scored in the eighth inning, and the Barons scored a run in the top of the ninth inning.

Jacob Gonzalez doubled the center field fence and allowed William Bergolla to score, and the Barons took a one-run lead. In the bottom of the ninth with a runner a second base, Eric Adler gets the next three outs for his first win of the season.







