Game Info: Thursday, June 19 vs. Chattanooga: 4:05 PM: Toyota Field

June 19, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







Thursday, June 19, 2025 - 4:05 PM (Completion of susp. game) - Toyota Field - Madison, Alabama

Matchup: Rocket City Trash Pandas - LAA (24-38) vs. Chattanooga Lookouts - CIN (32-28)

Pitching Matchups:

Game 1 (Resumption): RHP Jesus Cruz (0-1, 1.91) // RHP Donavan Benoit (1-3, 7.50)

Game 2: RHP George Klassen (2-5, 5.36) // RHP Jose Acuña (5-4, 2.65)

Game: 64 of 137 - Home Game: 35 of 69

TV/Radio: WAAY-TV "MORE" 31.6, Bally Sports Live, MiLB.tv, Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 HD-2

Thursday's promotions include:

Racing Night with Landon Huffman: The Trash Pandas and racing sensation Landon Huffman have teamed up again in 2025 with his Trash Panda Carroll Speedshop No. 57 race car on hand before he competes in the Thunder Road Harley Davidson 200 on June 28! Landon will throw out a ceremonial first pitch and be available for autographs and photo ops with the car.

Salute to the Negro Leagues: The Trash Pandas will wear the Negro Minor League Huntsville Stars jerseys during game two of the doubleheader to honor the Negro Leagues.

Throwback Thursday: Enjoy $3 domestic draft beers available throughout the stadium for fans 21 and older during the games.

FOR STARTERS: The Rocket City Trash Pandas are in the midst of their longest homestand of the 2025 season. Today, they will play a doubleheader to finish last night's suspended game, which is the second game of a seven-game series. The third game will take place approximately 45 minutes after the conclusion of the first. Both games are part of seven games over a six-day stretch against the Chattanooga Lookouts, the Cincinnati Reds' affiliate.... The Pandas are coming off a 3-3 series split against Pensacola at Toyota Field ... The Trash Pandas are 3-5 against the Lookouts this season, and lead the all-time series, 70-59.

SUSPENDED...: The game between the Pandas and the Lookouts was suspended on Wednesday night during the first game of a scheduled doubleheader, in the top of the third inning. The Lookouts scored the only run of the contest in the top of the first inning against Rocket City starter Mitch Farris. Jay Allen II hit a two-out single that scored Héctor Rodríguez, putting the Lookouts ahead 1-0. Farris completed his outing with 2.0 innings pitched, allowing one earned run on four hits, with one walk and two strikeouts, having thrown a total of 48 pitches. When the game is resumed, Sal Stewart will be at the plate with a 1-0 count.

MAKE IT STOP!!!: In four of their last five games, the Trash Pandas have faced weather delays that total 4 hours and 26 minutes. This season, Rocket City has had 12 home games affected by rain delays or postponements, adding up to 7 hours and 18 minutes of total delay time. According to wunderground.com, rain has been recorded on 20 out of 35 home game days. Despite these challenges, Rocket City continues to lead the league in attendance.

RACING NIGHT WITH THE TRASH PANDA HIMSELF, LANDON HUFFMAN: The Trash Pandas will celebrate their partnership with race car driver Landon Huffman tonight at Toyota Field. In July 2024, during an intense CARS Tour event at Hickory Motor Speedway, competitor Andrew Grady referred to Huffman as a "trash panda" following an on-track incident. Instead of taking offense, Huffman and the Trash Pandas embraced the nickname. Just days later, they announced plans to put their logo on his car for his race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. This decision transformed a taunt into a successful branding opportunity between the Trash Pandas and the NASCAR contender turned grassroots standout. Huffman's signature No. 57 Carroll Speedshop car, featuring the Trash Pandas logo, is on display at Toyota Field tonight. He will be racing this car in the Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200 at South Boston Speedway on June 28th!







Southern League Stories from June 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.