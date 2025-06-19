Barons Win 4th in a Row against the Clingstones 8-4 on Thursday Night

June 19, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Jason Matthews had three hits as the Birmingham Barons won 8-4 over the Columbus Clingstones before 4,922 at Regions Field on Thursday night. Matthews went 3-for-3 with an RBI, two runs scored, and a walk in the Barons win.

Starting pitcher Riley Gowens went four innings, giving up six hits, two earned runs, and two walks with four strikeouts in the no-decision. Jared Kelley pitched 2.1 innings, giving up two hits, two earned runs, and two walks. Jarold Rosado pitched 0.2 innings and only gave up a hit, getting the win in relief. Tyler Davis pitched 2.0 innings with two strikeouts and got his first save of the season.

The Barons scored in the bottom of the third inning when Rikuu Nishida's RBI single to right field scored Matthews. In the top of the fourth inning, an RBI double by Chandler Seagle and an RBI single by Kevin Kilpatrick gave the Clingstones the 2-1 lead.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, a Jacob Burke ground out scored Jacob Gonzalez, and a Matthews RBI double scored DJ Gladney, and the Barons led 3-2. In the bottom of the sixth inning, an RBI single by Matthews scored Burke, and the Barons led 4-2. In the top of the seventh inning, a David McCabe sacrifice fly scored Kilpatrick, and a Geraldo Quintero RBI single scored Cody Milligan, and the game was tied at 4-4.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, the Barons took the lead for good on a William Bergolla sacrifice bunt and throwing error that scored Nishida from first base, and the Barons led 5-4. Gonzalez's RBI single scored Bergolla, and the Barons led 6-4. In the bottom of the eighth inning, Bergolla's RBI single scored Matthews, and a Bergolla stolen base forced an error on the throwing error by the catcher, and Calvin Harris came home to score from third base. The Barons led 8-4.

For Birmingham, Nishida and Bergolla had two hits, an RBI and a run scored. Bergolla with two stolen bases gives him 20 on the season.







