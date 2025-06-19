Clingstones Swept by Birmingham in Marathon Doubleheader

June 19, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







BIRMINGHAM, AL. - The Columbus Clingstones (25-37) grinded through a taxing day of baseball and were swept by the Birmingham Barons (35-30) in a doubleheader on Wednesday afternoon at Regions Field.

Decisive Plays (Game One): After a 30-minute rain delay, Birmingham took the early lead with an RBI sacrifice fly in the first inning from DJ Gladney. Cal Conley tied the game with an RBI single in the top of the second. The Barons took the lead back with an RBI single from Ryan Galanie in the fifth inning. Columbus tied it again on an RBI single from Drew Compton in the sixth inning. After three-consecutive walks from Elison Joseph in the seventh inning, Jacob Gonzalez worked a bases-loaded walk-off walk to send Birmingham to a 3-2 win.

Decisive Plays (Two): Birmingham seized a 3-0 lead in the top of the first as the designated visiting team. Adam Zebrowski hit a screaming two-run homer (2) to put Columbus on the board. An RBI single from Zebrowski tied the score at 3-3 in the fourth inning. The Clingstones took a 4-3 lead on a double steal that scored Cody Milligan in the fifth inning. Birmingham tied the game at 4-4 on a balk from Tyler LaPorte and took the lead back at 5-4 with an RBI sacrifice fly in the sixth inning. Trailing 6-4, Zebrowski got Columbus back within a run with his second home run (3) of the game. Down to their last strike, Cade Bunnell tied the game in the seventh inning with an RBI single to send the game to extra innings. The two sides traded runs in the eighth inning. Birmingham jumped back ahead with an RBI double from Gonzalez in the ninth inning. Columbus was held without a run in the home half and lost 8-7.

Key Contributors (Game 1): Compton (2-for-3, 2B, RBI) and Conley (1-for-3, RBI) tallied the runs for Columbus while Lucas Braun (6.0 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO) turned in his fifth quality start of the season. For Birmingham, Tanner McDougal (5.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 10 SO) dominated in his Double-A debut.

Key Contributors (Game 2): Zebrowski (3-for-4, 2 HR, 4 RBI) and Stephen Paolini (4-for-4, 3 SB) drove the Clingstones offense. For Birmingham, Caden Connor (3-for-5, 2 RBI) continued his hot start to the series.

Noteworthy: Zebrowski tallied his 3rd career multi-homer game and 3rd career game with at least 4 RBI. Paolini becomes the first Clingstone to record a four-hit game. Columbus was swept in a doubleheader for the third time this season.

Next Game (Thursday, June 19): Columbus at Birmingham, 8:00 pm ET at Regions Field. Radio Broadcast: 6:45 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM. RHP Blake Burkhalter (1-5, 3.27 ERA) will start for Columbus opposed by RHP Riley Gowens (5-2, 4.24 ERA) for Birmingham.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, June 24): Columbus vs. Biloxi, 7:05 pm ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM.







Southern League Stories from June 19, 2025

Clingstones Swept by Birmingham in Marathon Doubleheader - Columbus Clingstones

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.