Pandas Drop a Pair to Lookouts on Thursday Night

June 19, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Ala. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (24-40) lost two games to the Chattanooga Lookouts (34-28) on Thursday night at Toyota Field, including Wednesday's suspended game. Chattanooga won the first game 6-2 and took the nightcap 5-2, sending Rocket City into a five-game losing streak.

Thursday's action resumed in the top of the third inning after enduring a 2-hour and 10-minute rain delay on Wednesday night. Jesus Cruz took over for Rocket City, facing Sal Stewart, who had a 1-0 count. On just the second pitch of Cruz's outing, Stewart hit a solo home run, extending Chattanooga's lead to 2-0. Mitch Farris (L, 0-4) started the game for the Trash Pandas and allowed one run on four hits over 2.0 innings, walking one and striking out two, suffering a tough-luck loss.

David Mershon, the Angels' 18th-round pick in the 2024 draft out of Mississippi State, halved the lead with his first professional home run to start the bottom of the third inning. Mershon's homer traveled 412 feet to right-center.

Chattanooga added a run in the fourth inning to extend the lead to 3-1 with an RBI single from Cam Collier. They scored three more runs in the fifth inning, making it 6-1, capped off by an RBI double from Hector Rodriguez, who had six hits in the doubleheader.

Oscar Colás hit a solo home run in the fifth, his second as a Trash Panda, cutting the final margin to 6-2.

A.J. Block made his Rocket City debut in relief, pitching 2.2 scoreless innings while allowing just three hits and striking out two. Block was added to the team during the Angels' roster changes earlier in the week.

The game continued similarly in the nightcap, with Chattanooga taking an early lead. George Klassen (L, 2-6) allowed a leadoff home run to Rodriguez in the first inning and another in the third inning. Later in the third, Ruben Ibarra drew a bases-loaded walk, bringing the score to 3-0. Klassen exited after 2.2 innings, having given up three runs on five hits, with one walk and three strikeouts.

Austin Hendrick further extended Chattanooga's lead to 4-0 with a solo homer in the fourth inning and added a fifth run in the fifth inning after a single from Sal Stewart, a stolen base, and an error.

The Trash Pandas didn't go down quietly in the nightcap, scoring two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Myles Emmerson and Joe Redfield hit back-to-back doubles to get the team on the board. Denzer Guzman then singled to drive in Redfield, making the score 5-2. Guzman is now riding a team-high six-game hitting streak. Emmerson has been on base in five consecutive games. Chattanooga's Jose Acuna (W, 6-4) logged his third win against Rocket City this season with 5.0 innings of two-run baseball.

The seven-game series continues on Friday night at Toyota Field, with a single game scheduled for 6:35 pm and gates opening at 5:30 pm. The Trash Pandas will start right-handed pitcher Joel Hurtado (5-5, 3.11) against Chattanooga right-hander Ryan Cardona (2-2, 3.40). The series will continue through Sunday, featuring a doubleheader with two seven-inning games on Saturday, starting at 4:05 pm and concluding with a game on Sunday at 2:35 pm.

Upcoming Promotions:

Friday, June 20 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Friday Night Fireworks: Fireworks will light up the night sky after the game presented by Bill Penney Toyota!

Superhero Night: Transform Toyota Field into your Superhero Universe and watch the Trash Pandas take on their arch-nemesis, the Chattanooga Lookouts! After selecting your tickets, HERE don't forget to add a Kids' Trash Pandas Superhero Mask to your cart. It's the perfect way for your little ones to feel part of the team! Prepare your capes, rally your sidekicks, and prepare for an unforgettable Superhero Night at Toyota Field!

Tickets are available starting at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com. Fans can also purchase tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1. Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2. 20-game mini-plans are also available at tptix.com.







