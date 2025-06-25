Biscuits Hold off Trash Pandas' Comeback to Win Game Two

June 25, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Montgomery Biscuits first baseman Will Simpson

(Montgomery Biscuits) Montgomery Biscuits first baseman Will Simpson(Montgomery Biscuits)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Montgomery Biscuits (40-31, 2-0) won game two over the Rocket City Trash Pandas (24-46, 0-2) on Wednesday night.

Back-to-back singles from Gregory Barrios and Brock Jones put Montgomery on the board in the third inning.

A string of four consecutive singles managed to push Montgomery into a tie ballgame after six. Colton Ledbetter and Tatem Levins both managed to make the trip around

The tie was broken in the seventh after Montgomery managed to load the bases. Xavier Isaac was walked, and later advanced home thanks to the help of a balk. A Cooper Kinney sacrifice fly extended the lead after. Montgomery was in front 6-3 after the seventh.

A Will Simpson double gave the Biscuits a little bit of insurance in the eighth inning. Simpson managed three hits in as many at bats.

Rocket City nearly managed to mount a comeback. The Trash Pandas loaded the bases, and cut it down to just one run. With a runner in scoring position, a full count and two outs, Montgomery was on the ropes. A high effort grab from left fielder Brock Jones sealed it with the final out.

The win goes to bullpen pitcher Keyshawn Askew. Pitching a scoreless two innings, he now holds a 4-0 record on the year. Derrick Eddington earned his fourth save of the year.

The second game of the home series is on Thursday night at Riverwalk Stadium. Brody Hopkins will make the start for Montgomery while Sam Aldegheri is slated to start for Rocket City. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

BILOXI, MS - The Montgomery Biscuits (10-7) were done in by another big inning from the Biloxi Shuckers (8-10) in a 7-3 loss on Thursday night at Keesler Federal Park.

Down 1-0 in the third, Xavier Isaac tied the game with a single through the right side to score Cooper Kinney's triple. Isaac went 2-for-5 with his first home run of the season and two RBI.

Jackson Baumeister tossed five innings of one-run ball before things unraveled in the sixth. Baumeister was lifted four batters into the inning, and Biloxi put up six runs with two homers in the frame to take a 7-1 lead.

Brayden Taylor doubled in a run in the seventh to make it 7-2. Isaac smashed his home run in the ninth on a ball off the net past the left-field wall. The Biscuits left a season-high 13 runners on base and had a runner on in every inning.

The fourth game of the series is on Friday night at Keesler Federal Park. Jacob Watters will make the start for Montgomery while Abdiel Mendoza is slated to start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

Images from this story







Southern League Stories from June 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.