Trash Pandas Drop Second-Half Opener in Montgomery

June 25, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Montgomery Biscuits (1-0, 39-31) opened the second half of their season with a 13-5 victory over the Rocket City Trash Pandas (0-1, 24-45) on Tuesday night at Riverwalk Stadium. The Biscuits erupted for eight runs in the second inning.

George Klassen (L, 2-7) started strong with a 1-2-3 first inning but struggled in the second. Montgomery sent 11 batters to the plate, recording four hits and drawing four walks to quickly build an 8-0 lead. All eight runs came with two outs, beginning with back-to-back walks issued to Brock Jones and Homer Bush Jr. Cooper Kinney then drove in two runs with a single, followed by Xavier Isaac hitting a three-run homer, making it a 7-0 game. Colton Ledbetter capped the scoring in the inning with a solo shot off new pitcher Sam Ryan, extending the lead to 8-0. Klassen left the game after 1.2 innings, having surrendered seven runs on three hits and four walks.

The Trash Pandas finally got on the scoreboard in the fifth inning. Denzer Guzman led off with his team-leading 13th double. After Oscar Colás flew out, former Biscuit Evan Edwards hit a sacrifice fly, making the score 9-1.

Rocket City chipped away at Montgomery's lead in the sixth inning. Mac McCroskey singled, followed by a walk from David Mershon, and then Nelson Rada hit a single to load the bases. Sam Brown hit a sacrifice fly, and then Travis Blankenhorn, on an 0-1 pitch, launched a three-run homer down the right field line-his second home run in two games-bringing the score to 10-5. Blankenhorn finished the game 2-for-4 with the homer and three RBIs. Since returning from the Injured List, he has a .370 batting average over eight games, with three doubles, two home runs, and eight RBIs.

Montgomery sealed their victory by adding three more runs in the sixth inning on singles by Tatem Levins, Will Simpson, and Brock Jones, leading to a final score of 13-5. Duncan Davitt (W, 5-3) earned the win, allowing five runs on five hits, walking three, and striking out six.

The Trash Pandas have now dropped a club record ten-straight games, and will try to break the streak against the Biscuits on Wednesday night in Montgomery. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm with right-handed pitcher Joel Hurtado (5-6, 3.10) starting for the Trash Pandas against RHP Owen Wild (4-5, 5.29) for Montgomery. The game can be seen on Bally Sports Live, MiLB.tv, and heard on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 FM HD-2.

The Trash Pandas return to Toyota Field for a three-game series, July 1-3, against the Knoxville Smokies. The series will be capped off by an Independence Day Eve Fireworks Extravaganza presented by SAIC.

Tickets are available starting at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com. Fans can also purchase tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1. Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2. 20-game mini-plans are also available at tptix.com.







Southern League Stories from June 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.