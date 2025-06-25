Magnificent Start by Mejia Motivates Columbus to 2-0 Shutout Win

June 25, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

COLUMBUS, GA., - The Columbus Clingstones (1-0, 27-40) began the second half in the win column after a dominant start by Mejia shutout the Biloxi Shuckers (0-1, 42-28) to secure a 2-0 Columbus win at Synovus Park on Tuesday night. Mejia turned in the longest outing of his professional career with eight shutout innings against the first half champions and Workinger blasted his sixth home run against Biloxi (11th on the season) to headline the Clingstones' offense.

Decisive Plays: The Clingstones led wire-to-wire, striking first in the fifth inning off a sacrifice fly by E.J. Exposito. Mejia made quick work of each Shucker he faced and did not allow more than one base runner in an inning. After Bladimir Restituyo reached on a single in the eighth inning, Mejia punched out the next batter he faced, and Adam Zebrowski threw Restituyo out to seal Mejia's eighth scoreless frame. Workinger doubled the lead with a solo home run (11) and continued his successful campaign against the Shuckers. Austin Smith took the rubber in the ninth and earned his second save of the season to secure the shutout win.

Key Contributors: Mejia (8.0 IP, 5 H, 7 Ks, 0 R) extinguished the red-hot Shuckers, the first half champions of the south division. Workinger (1-for-4, HR) continued to add to his impressive 2025 campaign with his eleventh home run of the season.

Noteworthy: Mejia recorded the longest outing of his career with eight shutout innings, surpassing his previous career high of 7.1 which he set during his tenure at Rome in 2023. Workinger blasted his sixth home run against Biloxi, and his eleventh on the season. The time of game was 1 hour and 49 minutes, the shortest nine inning game in Clingstones' history.

Next Game (Wednesday, June 25): Columbus vs. Biloxi, 7:05 pm ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM. RHP Lucas Braun (3-2, 4.57 ERA) will start for Columbus opposed by RHP K.C Hunt (4-4, 4.61 ERA) for Biloxi.







