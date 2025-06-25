Three Long Balls, Ninth Inning Rally, Not Enough in 7-6 Loss to Biscuits

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - Despite hitting a season-high three home runs and scoring three runs in the ninth inning, the Rocket City Trash Pandas (0-2, 24-46) fell short in a 7-6 loss to the Montgomery Biscuits (2-0, 40-31) on Wednesday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

After Owen Wild struck out the side in the top of the first inning, Denzer Guzman led off the second inning by blasting a 3-2 pitch off the bottom of the scoreboard in left-center field, giving the Pandas a 1-0 lead. This home run marked Guzman's team-leading eighth of the season.

One of the hottest hitters in the Southern League over the past two weeks, Travis Blankenhorn, continued his hot-hitting ways on Wednesday with a home run in his third consecutive game, in the third inning, extending the lead to 2-0.

Mitch Farris made his 12th start for Rocket City. After pitching two scoreless innings, he surrendered back-to-back singles to the eighth and ninth hitters for the Biscuits, allowing Gregory Barrios and Brock Jones to produce the team's first run.

In the top of the fifth inning, Myles Emmerson hit Rocket City's third home run of the night, marking the team's first three-homer game of the season, and extending the lead to 3-1.

Farris retired the first two batters in the bottom of the sixth inning but left the game after being struck in the leg on the second groundout that came back to him. Sean Poppen (L, 1-1) came in to replace Farris and was met with four consecutive singles from the Biscuits, resulting in two runs scored on a passed ball and an RBI hit from Brayden Taylor.

Farris fell one out short of a quality start, dealing 5.2 innings, allowing one run on four hits with a walk and four strikeouts.

Montgomery added three runs in a chaotic seventh inning and one more in the eighth, taking a 7-3 lead.

Rocket City did not go down quietly in the ninth inning. The first four batters reached base safely, highlighted by a two-run double from Ben Gobbel. Former Biscuit Evan Edwards narrowed the deficit to one run, making it 7-6 against new pitcher Derrick Edington (S, 4). With the tying run at third base, Edington managed to induce a groundout from Emmerson to end the game.

Gobbel led the offense with two hits, while Blankenhorn finished 1-for-4, having recorded a hit in eight of his first nine games since returning from the Injured List. Nelson Rada was 1-for-5, recording his 70 th hit of the season.

The Trash Pandas have now dropped a club record 11-straight games, and will try to break the streak against the Biscuits on Thursday night in Montgomery. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm with left-handed pitcher Sam Aldegheri (2-5, 5.11) starting for the Trash Pandas against right-hander Brody Hopkins (3-4, 3.70) for Montgomery. The game can be seen on Bally Sports Live, MiLB.tv, and heard on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 FM HD-2.

The Trash Pandas return to Toyota Field for a three-game series, July 1-3, against the Knoxville Smokies. The series will be capped off by an Independence Day Eve Fireworks Extravaganza presented by SAIC.

