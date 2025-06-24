Hardin Stars as Shuckers Fall in Fastest Game in Franchise History

June 24, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers pitcher Tyson Hardin

COLUMBUS, GA - Tyson Hardin and Ian Mejia locked horn in a pitcher's duel throughout the night, but two runs proved to be the difference as the Biloxi Shuckers (42-28, 0-1) fell to the Columbus Clingstones (27-40, 1-0), 2-0 at Synovus Park on Tuesday night. At one hour and 49 minutes, the game marked the fastest nine-inning game in Shuckers' franchise history.

Columbus took a 1-0 lead in the fifth with a sacrifice fly from E.J. Exposito and made it 2-0 in the eighth with a solo home run from Ethan Workinger. Shuckers' starter Tyson Hardin (0-1) took the loss and allowed one run with six strikeouts over six innings, his second consecutive Double-A start of at least six innings and his sixth of the season across 13 starts. With the start, Hardin becomes the third Shuckers pitcher this season to record multiple six-inning starts, joining Coleman Crow and Alexander Cornielle. He joins Crow as the only pitcher to achieve the feat in back-to-back starts. Out of the bullpen, Tyler Bryant starred for the Shuckers with two strikeouts in a scoreless seventh inning.

Ian Mejia (7-1) earned the win after seven strikeouts across a career-high eight shutout innings for the Clingstones. Austin Smith earned his second save of the season after a scoreless ninth.

At the plate, Ethan Murray (2-for-3) and Bladimir Restituyo (2-for-3) recorded multi-hit performances for the Shuckers.

The series continues on Wednesday at Synovus Park with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. K.C. Hunt (4-4, 4.61) is slated to start for the Shuckers against Lucas Braun (3-2, 4.57) for the Clingstones. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 5:45 p.m.

