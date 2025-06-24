New Half, New Hunt: The Barons are back in Knoxville

June 24, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Knoxville Smokies douse Ethan Hearn after a walk-off win

(Knoxville Smokies, Credit: Lindsay Coward) Knoxville Smokies douse Ethan Hearn after a walk-off win(Knoxville Smokies, Credit: Lindsay Coward)

The second half of the season kicks off at Covenant Health Park as the Knoxville Smokies welcome a familiar foe - the Birmingham Barons. Both clubs enter the reset with unfinished business.

The Barons, Double-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, came up just short of a first-half crown, finishing 1.5 games behind Chattanooga. The Smokies, the Cubs' Double-A affiliate, wrapped up a rollercoaster half in third place in the Southern League North at 32-36 - and they're hungry to flip the script.

This marks the third matchup between these divisional opponents in 2025. Knoxville dropped two of three on opening weekend in a rain-shortened set in Birmingham, but bounced back with a statement 4-2 series win in their May meeting at CHP. That week ignited the Smokies' home crowd - now, with both squads back at 0-0, the stage is set.

With momentum up for grabs, expect a high-energy series between two clubs with playoff aspirations and prospects looking to prove they're ready for the next level.

First pitch of the series is set for 7:00 PM ET at Covenant Health Park.

After two gritty weeks on the road, the Knoxville Smokies are ready to return to Covenant Health Park. Knoxville split its 12-game road swing 6-6, taking four of six in Columbus before running into a buzzsaw in Biloxi, where the Shuckers clinched the Southern League South first-half title.

The Smokies offense was firing on all cylinders, ranking second in the league over that stretch with 118 hits, including nine home runs, and an overall .275 batting average. Pedro Ramirez (CHC No. 18 overall prospect) led the charge, tallying 19 hits and 12 RBIs in as many games. Four more Smokies - Corey Joyce, Jordan Nwogu, Pablo Aliendo, and Casey Opitz - also hit above .300 on the trip.

On the mound, Knoxville delivered one for the history books: a combined no-hitter in Columbus, the fourth in franchise history. But the road wasn't without resistance, as Biloxi's top-ranked lineup lived up to the hype - sealing their first-half crown while tying a franchise record for wins in a half.

The Smokies are set to host a dangerous Birmingham Barons squad hungry to finish the job in the second half. Birmingham wrapped up the first half 38-31 - just 1.5 games shy of first-place Chattanooga. Even a strong showing against Columbus couldn't stop the Lookouts, who swept Rocket City in a rare seven-game set to lock up the North.

The Barons enter with one of the league's most potent lineups, ranking top three in batting average and OBP, while leading the Southern League in total hits (524). That group includes three top-30 White Sox prospects and breakout utility man Riku Nishida, who lit up Columbus with a .435 average and pushed his team leading OBP to .398.

Knoxville's hitters won't catch a break on the other side, either. Though the Barons recently lost MLB's No. 13 overall prospect Noah Schultz to Triple-A, they still boast a stacked rotation led by CWS No. 3 prospect Hagen Smith. The southpaw - and fifth overall pick in the 2024 draft - has been lights-out in Double-A, posting a 2.10 ERA and 42 strikeouts over just 25.2 innings.

Players to Watch

After a sluggish start to 2025, Pablo Aliendo flipped the switch in June. The Cubs' No. 28 prospect is tearing the cover off the ball - batting .349 this month with 15 hits, 10 RBIs, two home runs, and a .511 slugging percentage in 12 games. He credits his resurgence at the plate to a deliberate approach change: laying off low-and-away pitches early in the count, and the results have been loud. On the mound, Jaxon Wiggins remains a must-watch. The No. 10 prospect in the Cubs' system led the Smokies' combined no-hitter in Columbus and in four June starts, opponents are hitting just .127 against him. He already blanked Birmingham once this season - and will look to do it again. Knoxville's staff also gets a major boost with the return of closer AJ Puckett. After serving a suspension in Biloxi, the Southern League saves leader (11) is back to anchor the ninth at home.

Birmingham brings some intriguing talent of their own. Utility man Mario Camilletti has quietly tormented Knoxville pitching, batting .500 (6-for-12) across nine games this year and hitting .290 against the Smokies over the past two seasons. Now with top prospect Noah Schultz promoted, the Barons turn to another lefty: 2023 sixth-rounder Lucas Gordon. The former Texas Longhorn dazzled in his Double-A debut last week, throwing six shutout innings with nine strikeouts to earn Southern League North Player of the Week honors.

Probable Pitching Matchups

6/24 Tuesday, 7:00 PM ET

RHP Sam Armstrong (1-5, 5.14 ERA) vs RHP Tanner McDougal (0-0, 3.38 ERA)

6/25 Wednesday, 7:00 PM ET (All-You-Can-Eat Wednesday)

RHP Nick Dean (1-1, 2.95 ERA) vs RHP Riley Gowens (5-2, 4.26 ERA)

6/26 Thursday, 7:00 PM ET (Thirsty Thursday)

RHP Jaxon Wiggins (2-0, 2.38 ERA) vs LHP Jake Palisch (4-1, 1.19 ERA)

6/27 Friday, 7:00 PM ET (Medieval Night/Summer Fireworks/Chick-Fil-A Fridays)

RHP Grant Kipp (5-2, 2,98 ERA) vs LHP Shane Murphy (5-3, 1.62 ERA)

6/28 Saturday, 7:00 PM ET ('Smokies Version' Night/Friendship Bracelet Giveaway/Summer Fireworks)

RHP Chris Kachmar (2-5, 4.66 ERA) vs TBD (LHP Hagen Smith - IL or RHP Tommy Vail)

6/29 Sunday, 2:00 PM ET (Blippi Day)

RHP Sam Armstrong vs RHP Tanner McDougal

With the second half officially underway, every inning carries playoff weight - and this Smokies-Barons clash promises no shortage of fireworks. From elite arms to surging bats, both squads are stacked with talent hungry to climb the standings and prove they belong on the big stage. Buckle up, Knoxville - the road to September starts now.

Listen to all the action on radio: 92.5 FM/1180 AM WKCE

Watch live on MiLB.tv or the MLB App.

