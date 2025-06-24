Biscuits Win Second Half Opener over Rocket City

June 24, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Colton Ledbetter of the Montgomery Biscuits

(Montgomery Biscuits, Credit: Mike Krebs)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Montgomery Biscuits (1-0, 39-31) took down the Rocket City Trash Pandas (0-1, 24-45) in the first game of the nine-game home stretch Tuesday night.

A single from Colton Ledbetter put Montgomery on base in the second inning. A trio of walks brought him and company around for the early lead.

In the same inning, a three-run homer from Xavier Isaac and a solo shot from Ledbetter launched Montgomery to an 8-0 lead after two. Ledbetter finished the night with three hits and two runs.

A double from Gregory Barrios followed by an RBI single off the bat of Brock Jones extended the lead to nine runs.

A trio of singles in the sixth from Tatem Levins, Will Simpson and Brock Jones helped push the lead to a final score of 13-5.

Duncan Davitt gets the win on the night from the mound. Davitt made it 5.2 innings, earning six strikeouts in his tenure. Davitt now holds a 5-3 record this season.

The second game of the home series is on Wednesday night at Riverwalk Stadium. Owen Wild will make the start for Montgomery while Joel Hurtado is slated to start for Rocket City. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

BILOXI, MS - The Montgomery Biscuits (10-7) were done in by another big inning from the Biloxi Shuckers (8-10) in a 7-3 loss on Thursday night at Keesler Federal Park.

Down 1-0 in the third, Xavier Isaac tied the game with a single through the right side to score Cooper Kinney's triple. Isaac went 2-for-5 with his first home run of the season and two RBI.

Jackson Baumeister tossed five innings of one-run ball before things unraveled in the sixth. Baumeister was lifted four batters into the inning, and Biloxi put up six runs with two homers in the frame to take a 7-1 lead.

Brayden Taylor doubled in a run in the seventh to make it 7-2. Isaac smashed his home run in the ninth on a ball off the net past the left-field wall. The Biscuits left a season-high 13 runners on base and had a runner on in every inning.

The fourth game of the series is on Friday night at Keesler Federal Park. Jacob Watters will make the start for Montgomery while Abdiel Mendoza is slated to start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

