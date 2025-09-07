Barons Clinch 2nd Half North Division Title with 6-2 Win Over the Lookouts

Published on September 6, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







For the second consecutive year, the Birmingham Barons are heading to the playoffs, taking the second-half North Division Title with a 6-2 win over the Chattanooga Lookouts before 4,528 fans at AT&T Field on Saturday night. The Barons will host Chattanooga on Tuesday, September 16 at Regions Field for Game One.

In this road win, starting pitcher Mark McCullough pitched four innings, allowing two hits, one earned run, and no walks, with three strikeouts in the no-decision. Relief pitcher Jake Palisch (8-3, 2.21) earns the win, pitching 3.2 innings and allowing only three hits, one earned run, and one walk, with two strikeouts. Caleb Freeman earns his second save of the season, pitching 1.1 innings and striking out four batters.

The Barons scored first in the game in the top of the fourth inning. Jacob Burke hit a ground ball single to left field, scoring William Bergolla, and the Barons led 1-0. Wilfred Veras hit into a fielder's choice, and on a throwing error, Sam Antonacci scored, and the Barons led 2-0. Ryan Galanie hit a sacrifice fly to left field, scoring Burke, and the Barons led 3-0.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Ruben Ibarra homered to left field, and the Barons' lead was down to 4-1 after four innings. In the bottom of the sixth inning, Connor Burns homered over the center field fence, and the Barons' lead was 3-2.

In the ninth inning, Calver Harris reached on a fielder's choice, scoring Veras, and the Barons took the 4-2 lead. William Bergolla doubled down the left field line, scoring Galanie and Harris on the play, and the Barons led 6-2.

For the Barons, Bergolla had five hits, with two RBI and a run scored. Galanie had a hit, an RBI, and scored a run. Jacob Burke had a hit, an RBI, and a run scored in the road win.







Southern League Stories from September 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.