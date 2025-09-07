Wahoos Fall 5-3 to Shuckers Despite Strong Situational Hitting

Published on September 6, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

BILOXI, Miss. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos lost a back-and-forth game to the Biloxi Shuckers on Saturday night, falling 5-3 as their playoff hopes continued to fade.

The Blue Wahoos scratched out 12 singles, including six with runners in scoring position, but made three outs on the bases and twice were thrown out at the plate trying to score from second base.

Dub Gleed went 3-for-5, opening the scoring with an RBI single in the third inning off Shuckers starter K.C. Hunt. Gleed is now 11-for-20 through the first five games of this week's series in Biloxi.

Blue Wahoos starter Luis Palacios worked a perfect first two innings, extending Pensacola's scoreless streak to 21.0 innings dating back to Wednesday, but saw an unearned run score in the bottom of the third on a Tony Bullard fielding error to tie the game 1-1.

An RBI single from Colby Shade in the fourth put Pensacola ahead 2-1, but the Shuckers answered back once more in the bottom of the inning on a Zavier Warren sacrifice fly and Darrien Miller RBI single for a 3-2 Biloxi edge.

Bullard tied the game 3-3 in the fifth with a two-out RBI single, but Gleed was thrown out at the plate on a Payton Green single and Gage Miller was robbed of a run-scoring hit on a diving catch by Biloxi right fielder Garrett Spain to keep the game tied.

The Shuckers scratched across two runs in the sixth against Blue Wahoos reliever Evan Fitterer (L, 6-6), taking a 4-3 lead on a Miller hit-by-pitch and adding on with an Eduardo Garcia RBI single.

Abdiel Mendoza (W, 5-3) worked 2.2 scoreless innings of relief, benefitting from another outfield assist throwing out Gleed at the plate on a Green single in the seventh, and Travis MacGregor (S, 3) finished off the game with a perfect ninth inning for a 5-3 final.

With the loss and a Montgomery win, the Blue Wahoos trail the Biscuits by 6.0 games with 7 to play in the regular season. Any Pensacola loss or Montgomery win would eliminate the Blue Wahoos from playoff contention.

The Blue Wahoos play their final road game of the season against the Shuckers on Sunday. First pitch from Keesler Federal Park is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. CT, with a live audio broadcast beginning at 5:00 on BlueWahoos.com/radio or the MiLB app.







