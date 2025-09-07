Clutch Hitting, Elite Defense Lead Shuckers to Comeback Win

Published on September 6, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers' Luis Lara on game night

BILOXI, MS - With a pair of outfield assists and a diving catch down the line in right, the Biloxi Shuckers (69-62, 26-35) clinched at least a .500 record on the season with a 5-3 win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (65-66, 31-31) at Keesler Federal Park on Saturday night. It marks the second time in the last five seasons the Shuckers have finished with a record of at least .500 and their first some 2023. The win also marked the Shuckers 41 st of the season at home, tying the 2016 team for the third-most in a season in franchise history.

The Shuckers fell behind in the third with an RBI single from Dub Gleed, giving the Blue Wahoos a 1-0 lead. An error in the bottom of the inning on a groundball to third from Luis Lara then tied the game at one. The back-and-forth swing began in the fourth with an RBI single from Colby Shade, but the Shuckers tied the game in the bottom half with a sacrifice fly to center from Zavier Warren. The next batter, Darrien Miller, then gave the Shuckers their first lead of the night with an RBI single into center, but Pensacola tied the game in the fifth with an RBI single from Tony Bullard. The Shuckers took the lead for good in the bottom of the sixth when a pitch with the bases loaded hit Darrien Miller. Eduardo Garcia then added on with an RBI single into left, making it 5-3. Abdiel Mendoza (5-3) earned the win for the Shuckers while Evan Fitterer (6-6) took the loss. Travis MacGregor also earned his third save with the Shuckers after a perfect ninth inning.

In the field, Zavier Warren and Luis Lara both recorded outfield assists, retiring Dub Gleed at the plate in the fifth and seventh innings. Garrett Spain also made a diving catch down the right-field line with two runners on, ending the fifth inning and preserving a 3-3 tie. Garrett Spain (2-for-4) and Eduardo Garcia (2-for-3) each recorded multi-hit performances for the Shuckers.

