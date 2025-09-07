Montgomery Pitches Past Columbus in 1-0 Win

Published on September 6, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

(Montgomery Biscuits) Montgomery Biscuits pitcher Owen Wild(Montgomery Biscuits)

COLUMBUS, GA - The Montgomery Biscuits (75-56, 37-25) pitched their way to a 1-0 win over the Columbus Clingstones (56-72, 30-32) on Saturday night at Synovus Park. The club is one win away from a 10th straight postseason berth and could clinch in Sunday's series finale.

Owen Wild spun seven shutout innings to match a career high in his best start of the season. He gave up three scattered hits and one walk with a pair of strikeouts that came in his final inning. Wild leaned on pop outs and fly outs for an efficient seven innings on 81 pitches.

Gregory Barrios scored the game's lone run in the third inning. After reaching on an error, he advanced to second base on a poor pick off attempt. Two fly outs brought him in, capped by Colton Ledbetter's sacrifice fly.

Jackson Lancaster earned his second save with two scoreless frames, retiring six of seven batters faced.

The series finale is on Sunday afternoon at Synovus Park. Jackson Baumeister will make the start for Montgomery while Ian Anderson is slated to start for Columbus. The first pitch is at 12:05pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

