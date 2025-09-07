Recap | Trash Pandas Fall 11-3 as Smokies Clinch Series

Published on September 6, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - The Knoxville Smokies (32-29, 64-65) erupted for five runs in the second inning and never looked back, cruising to an 11-3 win over the Rocket City Trash Pandas (20-42, 44-86) on Saturday night to secure the series with their fourth straight victory.

Rocket City went with a bullpen game, officially naming Max Gieg the starter late in the afternoon. Gieg allowed a run in the first, but the Trash Pandas briefly pulled ahead in the top of the second on Matt Coutney's two-run double, which followed a Korey Holland double and Ryan Nicholson single.

The lead was short-lived, as Knoxville sent 10 batters to the plate in the bottom of the second and scored five times to take a 6-2 advantage. After striking out Reivaj Garcia to start the inning, Gieg allowed five straight baserunners, including a wild pitch that plated Ethan Hearn and a two-run homer from Andy Garriola. A two-out walk loaded the bases and ended Gieg's night, with Dylan Phillips coming on in relief. Phillips surrendered a two-run single to Jordan Nwogu before escaping the inning.

Phillips steadied things from there, tossing 3.1 innings of relief with just one run allowed in the fifth on four hits, one walk, and four strikeouts. Nick Jones followed with a scoreless sixth but gave up a run in the seventh on three straight hits, including an RBI single from Garcia to make it 8-2.

The Smokies added on in the eighth, taking advantage of wildness from reliever Roman Phansalkar, who hit a batter and walked two to load the bases. A fielder's choice brought home the ninth run, then two more walks pushed the lead to 10-2. Catcher Myles Emmerson took the mound for his fourth pitching appearance of the year and allowed only a sacrifice fly to Jaylen Palmer before retiring Garriola on a deep flyout to end the inning.

The Trash Pandas tacked on a run in the ninth inning on an Oscar Colas RBI single to make the final score 11-3. Offensively, Rocket City tallied 10 hits for the second straight game. David Mershon went 2-for-4 with a walk, Holland was 2-for-4 with a double, and David Calabrese added a 2-for-4 night with a run scored.

The Trash Pandas and Smokies wrap up their six-game series on Sunday afternoon at Covenant Health Park in Knoxville. The first pitch is scheduled for 1:00 pm CT with RHP Walbert Urena starting for Rocket City opposite RHP Yenrri Rojas (AA Debut) for the Smokies. Fans can watch on Bally Sports Live, MiLB.tv, or listen on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 HD-2.

The Trash Pandas' final homestand of the season runs September 9-14 at Toyota Field against the Chattanooga Lookouts.

