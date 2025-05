Rain Postpones Series Finale for Columbus, Birmingham

COLUMBUS, GA., - Steady rainfall around the scheduled 1:05 p.m. first pitch continued throughout the afternoon at Synovus Park, forcing the postponement of the series finale. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader at Regions Field in Birmingham in June with the official date to be announced. Columbus won the series 4-1.

Next Game (Tuesday, May 13): Columbus at Knoxville, 7:00 pm ET at Covenant Health Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:56 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM. Both starting pitchers are TBD.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, May 20): Columbus vs. Montgomery, 7:05 pm ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:56 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM.







