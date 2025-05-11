Biscuits Split Doubleheader to Close Series with Trash Pandas

May 11, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Montgomery Biscuits outfielder Homer Bush Jr.

(Montgomery Biscuits, Credit: Mike Krebs) Montgomery Biscuits outfielder Homer Bush Jr.(Montgomery Biscuits, Credit: Mike Krebs)

MADISON, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits (19-14) split a doubleheader to finish their series against the Rocket City Trash Pandas (10-21) on Sunday afternoon at Toyota Field. The Biscuits took five of six in the series and are 10-2 against Rocket City this season.

Game One

Montgomery took an early lead en route to a 9-4 win in the first game.

The Biscuits jumped ahead with a three-run first inning. Colton Ledbetter brought in the game's first run on a groundout. Then, Will Simpson smashed a two-run homer to left center for his third long ball in four games to make it 3-0. Simpson finished the series with 11 hits, three home runs, and seven RBI.

Ledbetter singled in a run and an error scored another to make it 5-0 in the third.

Brody Hopkins allowed three runs, one earned, in 4 1/3 innings. He pitched three perfect frames before slowing down in the fourth inning. He struck out eight and walked three.

In the seventh, Tatem Levins and Ricardo Genoves hit back-to-back RBI singles to extend the lead to 9-4.

Game Two

The Biscuits gave up the lead late in a 7-5 loss in game two.

Again, the Biscuits struck in the first inning. With two outs and the bases loaded, Levins doubled down the right-field line to score two runs. In the third, Brayden Taylor's sacrifice fly and Willy Vasquez's double brought in two more to make it 4-0. The Trash Pandas responded with a four-run bottom of the third to tie the game at 4-4. Homer Bush Jr. made a terrific catch at the wall in center to prevent more runs in the frame.

Ledbetter went 3-for-4 with three singles and singled through the right side for the Biscuits to retake a 5-4 lead.

Rocket City picked up three runs in the bottom of the sixth to take a 7-5 lead and held on for the win. It was the first lead of the series for the Trash Pandas.

The club has a scheduled off day before a six-game home series against the Biloxi Shuckers at Riverwalk Stadium. For a full list of promotions and the upcoming schedule, click BILOXI, MS - The Montgomery Biscuits (10-7) were done in by another big inning from the Biloxi Shuckers (8-10) in a 7-3 loss on Thursday night at Keesler Federal Park.

Down 1-0 in the third, Xavier Isaac tied the game with a single through the right side to score Cooper Kinney's triple. Isaac went 2-for-5 with his first home run of the season and two RBI.

Jackson Baumeister tossed five innings of one-run ball before things unraveled in the sixth. Baumeister was lifted four batters into the inning, and Biloxi put up six runs with two homers in the frame to take a 7-1 lead.

Brayden Taylor doubled in a run in the seventh to make it 7-2. Isaac smashed his home run in the ninth on a ball off the net past the left-field wall. The Biscuits left a season-high 13 runners on base and had a runner on in every inning.

The fourth game of the series is on Friday night at Keesler Federal Park. Jacob Watters will make the start for Montgomery while Abdiel Mendoza is slated to start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

Images from this story







Southern League Stories from May 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.