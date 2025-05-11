Game Info: Sunday, May 11 vs. Montgomery (Doubleheader): 12:05 PM: Toyota Field

May 11, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







Sunday, May 11, 2025 - 12:05 PM CT - Toyota Field - Madison, Alabama

Matchup: Rocket City Trash Pandas - LAA (9-20, 4 th SL North, 6.5 GB) vs. Montgomery Biscuits - TB (17-13, 3rd SL South, 1.0 GB)

Pitching Matchups:

Game 1: RHP George Klassen (0-2, 4.35) vs. RHP Brody Hopkins (2-1, 4.45)

Game 2: LHP Mitch Farris (0-0, 3.63) vs. RHP Jackson Baumeister (0-3, 9.95)

GAME: 30/31 of 137 - Home Game: 19/20 of 68

TV/Radio: WAAY MORE-TV 31.6 - Bally Live - MiLB.tv - ESPN WZZN 97.7 HD-2

Today's Promotions:

Sunday, May 11 | First Pitch: 12:05 pm | All Gates Open: 11:0 am

Mother's Day Jersey Auction: The Trash Pandas will wear special Mother's Day-themed jerseys in game two of the doubleheader. The jerseys are being auctioned off in partnership with the Clearview Cancer Institute to benefit the Caring Link and Trash Pandas Foundation. Visit pinkpandas.givesmart.com or text pinkpandas to 76278. The auction opens at noon and closes at the end of the fifth inning of game two. Bids start at $75 and go up in $25 increments.

Mother's Day Belt Bag Giveaway: The first 1,000 ladies will receive a pink Trash Pandas belt bag!

Postgame Kids Run the Bases: Kids can run the bases at Toyota Field after every Sunday home game, presented by Listerhill Credit Union! Sprocket's Kids' Club members can skip to the front of the line by presenting their ID cards.

Blue Bell Sunday Sundaes : Limited-edition souvenir helmet sundaes will exclusively be available at the Sweet Space concession stand on Sunday!

FOR STARTERS: The Rocket City Trash Pandas conclude a six-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays affiliate Montgomery Biscuits at Toyota Field ... The Pandas went 3-2 during the recent road trip at Knoxville, with one game being canceled ... Rocket City is 1-9 this season against the Biscuits and will see Montgomery 18 times in 2025 ... Rocket City dropped 5 of 6 from the Biscuits at Riverwalk Stadium, April 15-20 ... the Pandas and Biscuits will meet one final time, June 24-29 at Riverwalk Stadium.

SOGGY TRASH PANDAS: Saturday night's washout was the third at Toyota Field so far this season, and fifth overall, after enduring back-to-back rainouts in the previous series in Knoxvillee

LET'S PLAY TWO: Today's doubleheader will be the fourth this season, and second straight on a Sunday, sweeping a twin bill in Knoxville on May 4. This Sunday sweep marked the first time Rocket City has secured a doubleheader sweep since defeating Birmingham on May 29, 2024, at Regions Field. Montgomery also played a doubleheader last Sunday, splitting the twin bill with Chattanooga. Another doubleheader is scheduled for Wednesday, June 18, at Toyota Field, to make up the Sunday, April 6, washout against Chattanooga. The Trash Pandas are 3-1 in seven-inning games this season.

WHAT CAN BROWN DO FOR YOU: Infielder Sam Brown has reached base safely in 16 of his last 18 games, since April 18, leading the league with a .373 (22-for-59) batting average, five extra-base hits, 11 RBI, 10 walks, and a .957 OPS. He had an 11-game on-base streak from April 17-30.

Brown among the league leaders ... The Washington State product now ranks among the Southern Leage leaders in batting average (8th, .284), OBP (8th, .375), hits (T-9th, 27), and triples (T-3rd, 2),

START ME UP: After a slow start, the starting rotation has performed exceptionally well lately. Over the last 15 games, the rotation has a 3.10 ERA, allowing 27 earned runs over 78.1 innings, while recording 30 walks and 80 strikeouts. Four starters are currently ranked among the Southern League leaders in strikeouts: Sam Aldegheri (9th with 31), George Klassen (T-5th with 34), Mitch Farris (T-7th with 32), and Walbert Urena (T-10th with 29). Additionally, Joel Hurtado ranks 6th in the league with a 2.48 ERA, 3rd in innings pitched at 32.2, while Aldegheri ranks 2nd in the league with 33.0 innings pitched.

C-MO IS HEATING UP: Christian Moore has reached base in nine of his last 10 games, batting .289. The Angels' top prospect and the 8th overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft had a memorable return to Knoxville last week, hitting a home run and finishing 3-for-5 on April 28 at Covenant Health Park. While at the University of Tennessee, he set a single season record with 34 home runs while leading the team with a .375 batting average and 74 RBIs. Notably, he also recorded the second cycle in College World Series history, which played a crucial role in helping the Volunteers secure their first national championship.

DENZER'S STILL GETTING ON BASE: Rocket City shortstop Denzer Guzman has reached in 21 of his last 23 games and ranks T-6th in the Southern League with four home runs, T-9th in extra-base hits (9), and T-10th in RBIs (15).

Guzman had his league-best 14-game on-base streak snapped on April 29 in Knoxville. The streak began on April 11, and over it, the 21-year-old reached base 26 times, batting .327 with two doubles, three home runs, nine RBIs, nine walks, a .433 OBP, and .984 OPS.

WALK THIS WAY: The Trash Pandas are 3rd in the Southern League, and rank 9th in Double-A with 130 walks in 28 games (4.6 per game). The Pandas walked 12 times in the 5-1 win over Birmingham on April 23, two shy of the most in a single game in club history. The Pandas walked 14 times in a 17-4 win at Chattanooga on June 25, 2024. Christian Moore ranks T-4th in the Southern League with 19 walks.

PANDAS ADD VETERAN ARMS: On Wednesday, the Trash Pandas added a pair of right-handed pitchers in 28-year-old Jordan Holloway and 31-year-old Sean Poppen. Both were signed in April and have combined for 78 MLB appearances since 2019. Holloway appeared in 15 games for Miami in 2021-22, and Poppen pitched in 63 MLB games for the Twins, Pirates, Rays, and Diamondbacks. He also pitched in the Southern League for Pensacola in 2018 and Chattanooga in 2019, while they were affiliated with the Twins.

On Saturday, the Trash Pandas added LHP José Quijada, who hasn't pitched since spring training. Over his four-plus years of MLB service, he holds a career 4.64 ERA in 140 relief appearances for both the Marlins and the Angels, with 172 strikeouts compared to 84 walks over 128.0 innings pitched. was claimed off waivers by the Angels on February 10, 2020, after being designated for assignment by the Marlins on February 3, 2020. He has since served as a bullpen arm for the Halos. His 2023 season was cut short due to an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery. After recovering, he returned in 2024, not allowing a run in 17 of 22 outings for the Angels, including a streak of 12 consecutive scoreless appearances (11.0 innings) between August 14 and September 18.

MLB EXPERIENCE: The Trash Pandas boast six players on the roster with Major League experience after the recent additions. Sam Aldegheri made his MLB debut on August 30, 2024, for the Angels, vs. Seattle, and made three starts for the Angels over the remainder of the season. Kelvin Cáceres made his debut for the Angels on September 27, 2023, vs. Texas, and appeared in two total games that season. Jordan Holloway made his MLB debut on July 26, 2020, for the Marlins, and appeared in 15 games (4 starts) for Miami from 2020-2023, posting a 3.29 ERA. Sean Poppen made his MLB debut on June 19, 2019, for the Twins and has appeared in 63 games for the Twins (10), Pirates (3), Rays (1), and Diamondbacks (49) since 2019, posting a 5.08 career ERA. José Quijada made his MLB debut for the Marlins on April 24, 2019, against Cleveland, and has appeared in 140 games for the Marlins (34) and Angels (106) since 2019, logging a 4.64 ERA and eight saves. The only position player with MLB experience is Travis Blankenhorn, who made his MLB debut on September 15, 2020, for the Twins against the White Sox. Overall, he's played in 49 career games for the Twins (2), Mets (24), and Nationals (23) since 2020.

FIRST SERIES WIN: The series win in Knoxville last week marked the first series win of the season, and the first series win since June 25-30 at Chattanooga, winning four of six.

APRIL IS IN THE BOOKS: The Trash Pandas finished April with a 6-16 record, the lowest win total in April and a whole month in club history. The .250 winning percentage was the second-lowest in club history, trailing the .133 win percentage after a 2-13 September in 2023. Rocket City finished last in the Southern League with a .201 team batting average and 4.58 ERA as a pitching staff.

THE YOUNG GUNS: The Trash Pandas have three of the nine youngest players in the Southern League. For the second-straight year, OF Nelson Rada is the youngest player in the Southern League at 19.6 years old (8/24/05). INF Denzer Guzman is the eighth-youngest at 21.2 years old (2/8/04), and RHP Walbert Urena is the ninth-youngest,, just 14 days older than Guzman, born on 1/25/04 at 21.2 years old (1/25/04). Rada had a fantastic spring with the Angels, batting .333 over 11 games, a .370 on-base percentage, and six RBI. The Venezuela native spent the 2024 season in Rocket City, hitting .234 with 13 extra-base hits in 123 games. The 19-year-old was seventh in the Southern League with 35 stolen bases as the youngest player in the league. Guzman was promoted to Rocket City on May 7, collecting six home runs, nine doubles, and 30 RBI in 83 games. The 21-year-old from the Dominican Republic had his season highlighted with a walk-off grand slam on May 25, leading the Trash Pandas to a win over Montgomery.

PROSPECTS WITH A HALO: The Trash Pandas roster features five of the Angels' top 10 prospects and 11 of the top 25; included in the top 10 are Christian Moore (1), RHP George Klassen (3), LHP Sam Aldegheri (5), OF Nelson Rada (6), and INF Denzer Guzman (9). The other members of the roster included in the Top-30 include LHP Samy Natera Jr. (16), RHP Walbert Ureña (17), RHP Joel Hurtado (19), RHP Camden Minacci (20), INF Cole Fontenelle (23), and RHP Ryan Costeiu (24).

DARRELL-HICKS, QUERO, AND FERMIN LAUNCHED TO THE LEAGUE: The Los Angeles Angels called up right-handed reliever José Fermin from Rocket City, becoming the 39th player promoted from Rocket City to the Majors. Fermin, third this season, and 13th to bypass Triple-A. Fermin was 3-0 record and a 1.13 ERA in six relief appearances this season, and was the first Southern League pitcher to earn three wins. A native of the Dominican Republic, he began his professional career in 2024 and advanced through the Angels' minor league system.The Chicago White Sox promoted Edgar Quero from Triple-A Charlotte, and he made his MLB debut on April 17 vs. Oakland. He picked up his first hit on April 18 at Boston. Quero, a 22-year-old switch-hitting catcher from Cienfuegos, Cuba, was acquired by the White Sox in a 2023 trade with the Los Angeles Angels involving pitchers Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo López. Quero skipped High-A and joined Rocket City in 2023. In 60 games, he posted a .242 batting average with 2 home runs, 32 RBIs, and 35 runs scored. His on-base percentage stood out at .378, thanks to 45 walks ... Former Trash Pandas pitcher Michael Darrell-Hicks had his contract selected by the Angels on April 6 but was optioned back to Triple-A Salt Lake on April 7. The Angels recalled Darrell-Hicks again on April 11 from Triple-A Salt Lake and made his debut that day against the Houston Astros. In his debut appearance, he pitched one inning, allowing four earned runs on three hits and issuing three walks ... He was 6-4 with a 1.73 ERA over 30 relief outings in 2024 for the Trash Pandas, earning eight saves in ten chances and 46 strikeouts to eight walks over 41.2 innings. Overall, Darrell-Hicks had a 6-7 record in Rocket City over 33 games and three starts, striking out 58 and walking 13 over 53.2 innings in 2023 and 2024.

ADDING KETCHUP TO THE MIX: The Angels promoted Caleb Ketchup to Rocket City on Tuesday. The outfielder had the only Rocket City hit on April 16 in Montgomery. The outfielder has hit in three of his first four starts. Ketchup hit a home run in his first Trash Pandas at-bat last season on September 11 at Chattanooga.. In 2024, he led the Angels farm system, all of High-A, and ranked T-3rd in MiLB with 65 stolen bases while playing for Tri-City, Rocket City and Triple-A Salt Lake.

FONTENELLE'S CYCLE: Not only was Cole Fontenelle's cycle on April 8 vs. Knoxville the first in Trash Pandas history, but it was the first in the Southern League since former Smokies star Moises Ballesteros did it on June 15, 2024, at Biloxi. Fontenelle led off each at-bat, which has only been done once in MLB history, by Todd Helton in 1999 against the Florida Marlins. The last LA Angels' minor league player to hit for the cycle was José Rojas, who hit for the cycle on May 11, 2018, while playing for the Double-A Mobile BayBears. Rojas completed his cycle with a grand slam in the eighth inning, leading the BayBears to a 14-3 win over the Mississippi Braves at Trustmark Park.

TOYOTA FIELD MAGIC: Denzer Guzman's walk-off blast on April 5 vs. Chattanooga was his second as a Trash Panda, following a walk-off grand slam against Montgomery in May last year. The Trash Pandas had six walk-offs last season, including the previous walk-off home run on July 15, when Christian Moore hit an opposite-field home run. It was the 18th walk-off win in Toyota Field history. Guzman's first two hits of 2025 were three-run homers.

BACK FOR MOORE: Christian Moore returns to Rocket City, ranking as the top prospect in the Angels' organization and the No. 66 overall player in MLB Pipeline's Top 100 Prospects list. Selected eighth overall in the 2024 MLB Draft, Moore starred as a second baseman for the Tennessee Volunteers, where he emerged as one of college baseball's brightest stars, leading them to the 2024 College World Series Title. He played in only two games with Single-A Inland Empire in the California League last season before being promoted to Rocket City. Moore hit .347 with six home runs and 20 RBIs in his first 25 minor league games.

SCHEDULE UPDATE: The Sunday, April 6, game against the Chattanooga Lookouts that was postponed by inclement weather will be made up as part of a Wednesday, June 18, doubleheader when the Lookouts are back in Madison. The series will stretch from June 17 to 22 and now feature seven games in six days. Both games will be seven innings, with game one starting at 4:05 pm and game two starting roughly 45 minutes after the completion of game one.







Southern League Stories from May 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.