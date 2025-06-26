Independence Week Homestand and Fourth of July Festival Coming up at Toyota Field

MADISON, Ala. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas are thrilled to announce a week-long Independence Day celebration as they host the Knoxville Smokies at Toyota Field from July 1-3. The festivities will include an Independence Eve Celebration and Fireworks, presented by SAIC, and a Fourth of July Festival culminating with Fireworks on July 4.

The homestand features an exciting lineup of promotions, including the following highlights:

Tuesday, July 1 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Reeds Jewelers Ladies Night: Ladies in attendance can enter to win prizes all game long at the Sun Cruiser Guest Services booth behind Section 5. Additionally, canned wine will be available for $5 for all fans 21 and older.

Wednesday, July 2 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Tito's Dog Days: Bring your dog and cheer on the Trash Pandas! You can enjoy the game with your furry friend in Sections 1 and 2 or on the grass berm at Toyota Field. Dogs are not required to have a ticket, but a $1 donation per dog is required upon entry. All donations will benefit a local non-profit animal organization. All dogs are required to enter through the Pepsi Gate with a completed waiver and must remain on a leash throughout the game. Plus, all dogs will receive a free Pup Cup, which can be redeemed at Sweet Space.

Thursday, July 3 | First Pitch: 6:05 pm | Gates Open: 5:00 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 4:30 pm

Independence EVE Celebration: Our Independence EVE Celebration, presented by SAIC, includes a Patriotic Fireworks Extravaganza after the game.

Throwback Thursday: Enjoy $3 domestic draft beers available at the Rock Porch, Clyde Mays Clubhouse Bar, and SportsMED Stadium Club for fans 21 and older.

Fourth of July Festival | Friday, July 4 | Gates Open: 5:30 pm

The Fourth of July Festival will take place from 5:30 pm to 9:00 pm, featuring a spectacular fireworks show to conclude the evening! The event will include live music, yard games, various activities for kids, and a diverse selection of food from the Trash Pandas concession stands. Attendees will have the opportunity to view the fireworks from the field, and kids can enjoy activities such as face painting, bounce houses on the infield, and tasty treats like snow cones and cotton candy. Additionally, fans can catch the Trash Pandas' road game against the Smokies on the video board.

Parking will be free for everyone. Tickets for adults are $10, and kids 12 and under are free. The Wicks Family Foundation Box Office opens at 4:00 pm, and the Junkyard Team Store opens at 5:30 pm. Tickets are available HERE.

Single-game tickets for Trash Pandas games start at just $8 and can be purchased at TPTix.com.

Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2. 20-game mini-plans are also available at tptix.com.







