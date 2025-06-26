Paolini, Kato Power Clingstones Past Biloxi in 3-1 Win

June 26, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







COLUMBUS, GA., - A pair of home runs by Paolini and Kato and a stellar start by Blake Burkhalter led the Columbus Clingstones (2-1, 28-41) to a thrilling 3-1 victory over the Biloxi Shuckers (1-2, 43-29) at Synovus Park on Thursday night.

Decisive Plays: The fans at Synovus Park barely had time to fill their seats at the start of Thursday night's game before the scoring began. Biloxi struck first off an RBI single by Mike Boeve in the top of the first inning. Ethan Workinger answered with an RBI base knock of his own to tie the game in the home half of the frame. Paolini propelled the Clingstones into the lead with a booming home run (3) in the bottom of the second. Biloxi found itself with two runners on in both the third and sixth innings, but Burkhalter and Tyler LaPorte escaped their respective jams by forcing double plays that would end the frames. Kato delivered the dagger in the seventh inning with a solo home run (2) and LJ McDonough stranded two Shuckers in the eighth and Columbus held on to its 3-1 lead to end the game.

Key Contributors: Kato (1-for-4, RBI, HR) and Paolini (1-for-2, RBI HR) headlined the Clingstones' offense with home runs and Burkhalter (5.1 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 7 Ks) shut down a dangerous Biloxi offense.

Noteworthy: Kato mashed his second home run of the season. Both of the infielders' homers have been at Synovus Park and his other came on May 10 against Birmingham. Paolini recorded his third home run of the season, his last home run was a two-run shot against Pensacola on June 6.

Next Game (Friday, June 27): Columbus vs. Biloxi, 7:05 pm ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM. RHP Landon Harper (2-2, 2.94 ERA) will start for Columbus opposed by RHP Brett Wichrowski (0-2, 2.88 ERA) for Biloxi.







Southern League Stories from June 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.