Shuckers Fall to Clingstones on Thursday Night

June 26, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers outfielder Garrett Spain

COLUMBUS, GA - The Biloxi Shuckers (43-29, 1-2) fell to the Columbus Clingstones (28-41, 2-1), 3-1, at Synovus Park on Thursday night. Despite the loss, the Shuckers held an opponent to four runs or less for a fifth straight game dating back to Saturday night.

The Shuckers took an early lead in the first when Mike Boeve lined a single into left, scoring Ethan Murray from second. The Clingstones struck back with an RBI to right from Ethan Workinger in the bottom of the first, tying the game at one. In the second, a solo home run to right from Stephen Paolini gave the Clingstones a 2-1 lead. The lead extended to 3-1 in the seventh when Kobe Kato lifted a solo home run to right center. Blake Burkhalter (2-5) earned the win while Alexander Cornielle (3-3) took the loss for the Shuckers. Jose Cuas picked up his first save of the season for the Clingstones.

Garrett Spain (2-for-4) picked up the lone multi-hit performance for the Shuckers while Ethan Murray extended his on-base streak to 10 consecutive games with two walks.

The series continues on Friday with first pitch at 6:05 p.m. at Synovus Park. Brett Wichrowski (0-2, 2.89) is scheduled to start for the Shuckers against Landon Harper (2-2, 2.94) for the Clingstones. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 5:45 p.m.

